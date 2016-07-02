Nationals outlast Reds in 14 innings

WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals center fielder Ben Revere got a big bear hug from teammate Jayson Werth, who knows a thing or two about walk-off hits.

Revere had just hit a game-winning double in the last of the 14th inning and his teammates swarmed him in the infield late Friday night at Nationals Park. Werth has had two such moments in the last month but this time it was Revere who came through, driving in Danny Espinosa for the game-winning run in a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

"It means a lot. Tonight was Ben's night. He contributed big time," said Washington manager Dusty Baker. "When you get a game-winning walk-off like he did it is huge for his confidence."

Revere was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays in January and was on the disabled list early in the season. When he did return his batting average was well below .200, but he is now up to .225 after going 3-for-7 Friday.

"When you go into extras, you don't care who wins it, as long as your team wins. But Tanner (Roark) pitched a great game," Revere said. "I never had a walk-off in the big leagues, so I didn't know what was going to happen. Something like that I could probably see happening, somebody picking me up like a little child."

The Nationals won a 16-inning game at home in April over the Minnesota Twins and on Friday improved to 4-2 in extra-inning games while the last-place Reds fell to 2-6 in such contests.

"If you play that long you might as well win," Baker said. "It is a big downer when you lose a game like that. We finally got the hit we needed. The guys are pretty well spent. It sure feels a lot better when you hear that music in the clubhouse (after a win). It is a big emotional swing; we lost seven in a row (through Saturday) and now we have won six in a row."

Washington did not allow a run after the sixth inning as five relievers yielded no runs and three hits in seven innings.

"Our bullpen did a great job," Baker said. "They hung in there and made the pitches they need to."

The winning pitcher was Yusmeiro Petit (3-1), who threw a scoreless 13th and 14th, while former Nationals pitcher Ross Ohlendorf (5-6) was saddled with the loss. While the first-place Nationals (49-32) have won six in a row, the Reds (29-52) lost for the ninth time in 10 outings.

"They beat us up pretty good yesterday and is so typical after a game like that you have a well-pitched game and a close one that unfortunately takes 14 innings to be decided. It puts us in a situation to be a little thin when we go into tomorrow's game," Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Daniel Murphy had an RBI double to score Werth in the sixth to the game at 2.

Adam Duvall put the Reds up 2-1 in the sixth on an RBI single to center off Roark. But the visitors were again denied a big inning as Washington second baseman Murphy began a circus-like double play on a hard shot off the bat of Eugenio Suarez to end the threat.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani gave up two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

"Baseball can be very unforgiving," Price said. "When you need a blow and you get a good start and you think you are going to save your bullpen, then it takes another seven innings beyond your starter."

Roark allowed two runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts in seven innings.

Bryce Harper and Murphy each had two hits for the Nationals. Tucker Barnhart, Joey Votto and Suarez had three hits for the Reds and Adam Duvall had two.

Murphy, who entered the game hitting a league-best .351, had a sacrifice fly in the first to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead. His fly ball to center scored Revere, who led off with a single and took third on a single by Harper.

The Reds tied the game at 1 in the second on an RBI single by Barnhart.

"I feel great for (Revere). He's been swinging the bat better. As Ben goes, the offense goes," Espinosa said. "It's very important (to win). That can be very draining, so to walk away with a win is overwhelming. It's real nice to come away with that one right there."

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed for 35 minutes by rain. ... The Nationals agreed to terms with a first-round pick in the June First-Year Player draft -- pitcher Dane Dunning from the University of Florida. He was 6-3 with a 2.29 ERA this year as a junior in 33 games, with five starts. ... Washington RHP Joe Ross (7-4, 3.30) will face Reds RHP Dan Straily (4-5, 4.38) in the third game of the series Saturday. ... Washington manager Dusty Baker guided the Reds from 2008-13, going 509-463 during that time. ... Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman, who hit a homer Thursday, is the all-time home run leader with 211 for players born in North Carolina, according to baseball historian David Vincent. Zimmerman was born in Washington, North Carolina, but grew up in Virginia. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips, a native of Raleigh, is tied for third with 192 through Thursday. ... Washington 2B Danny Espinosa, who hit a homer from each side of the plate Thursdayagainst the Reds, entered Friday second on the team in homers with 15. ... Nationals RF Bryce Harper, after getting the night off Thursday when Washington scored 13 runs, was back in the starting lineup Friday.