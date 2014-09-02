Preview: Reds at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles hope to have shortstop J.J. Hardy in the lineup Tuesday, when they welcome the Cincinnati Reds to town for the first of three interleague contests. Hardy left Monday’s 6-4 loss to Minnesota after seven innings due to back spasms, an injury that also robbed him of five games in April. With an 8 1/2-game lead in the American League East, the Orioles can be patient with Hardy, who hit .322 with five homers and 18 RBIs in August.

The loss to the Twins ended Baltimore’s four-game winning streak and became just the team’s 11th setback in 52 games when it homers at least two times. The Reds enter after taking the finale of a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Sunday, a set that saw all three games decided by one run. Chris Heisey hit two home runs in the 3-2 triumph, Cincinnati’s fifth win in eight games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mat Latos (5-3, 3.15 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Bud Norris (11-8, 4.00)

Latos was 6-0 with a 2.95 ERA in six August starts, striking out a season-high 10 in a victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. He has posted a 2.31 ERA while allowing just 29 hits in 39 innings over the course of six road starts. Latos, who never has faced Baltimore, is 9-3 with a 3.79 ERA in 18 career starts against American League opponents.

Norris will take his third stab at career win No. 50, which eluded him in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Thursday after he gave up four runs in six innings of a 5-4 victory. The 29-year-old was 3-1 in five August starts but posted a 5.33 ERA along the way. Norris is 5-2 with a 3.16 ERA at home this year but 0-3 with a 5.11 mark in his career versus Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds CF Billy Hamilton needs one stolen base to establish a new franchise rookie record. He enters with 54 swipes, tied with Bob Bescher (1909).

2. The Orioles are 28-17 in series openers.

3. The teams have split six all-time meetings, with Baltimore taking two of three at home in the previous encounter in 2011.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Reds 4