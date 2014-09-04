Orioles’ Gonzalez blanks Reds for first shutout

BALTIMORE -- Pitching coach Dave Wallace walked over to Baltimore Orioles right-hander Miguel Gonzalez during the bottom of the eighth inning for a brief chat.

Gonzalez blanked the Cincinnati Reds up to that point, and Wallace asked how he felt.

Gonzalez said he felt just great, and Wallace told him to go finish the job. The 30-year-old Mexico native then did just that.

Throwing his first major league complete game, a four-hitter, Gonzalez led the Orioles to a 6-0 victory Wednesday. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop helped out with a homer and three RBIs.

Everything went right for Gonzalez as the Orioles (81-57) maintained their 9 1/2-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East. Gonzalez (7-7) finished with a season-high eight strikeouts and walked just one.

The Reds (66-73) didn’t get a hit until the fifth, and they had only two baserunners until the eighth.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” said Gonzalez, who threw one complete game in the minors. “It was great. They were swinging first, second pitch (early). I think that helped. That got me through nine innings.”

His main problem came in the eighth thanks to two hits and an error, which loaded the bases with two outs. Gonzalez then got first baseman Todd Frazier to ground out, had his talk with Wallace and finished it in the ninth.

“Miggy is such a team guy, he’s such a professional, and that was a professional outing,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “A lot of late life to the fastball, pitched up when he needed to, split was there, breaking ball. He had a lot of things working tonight, obviously.”

Gonzalez, who threw 117 pitches, received a standing ovation from the crowd when he came out for the ninth inning and another when the game ended.

Both Gonzalez, who turned in his fourth consecutive quality start, and Showalter gave catcher Caleb Joseph a lot of credit for his pitch-calling and the way they changed speeds and locations to befuddle the Cincinnati hitters.

Cincinnati starter Dylan Axelrod (1-1) matched Gonzalez early. The right-hander retired the first eight hitters, just like Gonzalez, but three of the next six Orioles hit home runs to give Baltimore a 4-0 lead.

Schoop homered for the second night in a row. His solo shot gave Baltimore the lead for good in the third inning. Schoop added a two-run double off right-hander Carlos Contreras in the seventh inning.

Center fielder David Lough added a solo shot in the fourth inning, and first baseman Chris Davis hit a two-run homer later in the inning to give the Orioles a four-run advantage.

“(Axelrod) made a couple mistakes, and they got hit out of the ballpark,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He competed in the strike zone. Unfortunately, we didn’t do anything offensively at all to give him any support.”

Axelrod gave up only five hits in his six-inning stint, but three of them were homers.

Thanks to the early lead and Gonzalez’s pitching, the Orioles recorded their eighth win in 10 games.

“It feels really good,” Schoop said. “This team is together. Everybody is together and everybody tries to help everybody, and we (want to) keep winning until Sept. 28. And then there’s more to go (in) October.”

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter gave starting CF Adam Jones a bit of a breather in the second game of the Cincinnati series by moving him to designated hitter. David Lough stepped in to play center field. It was the fourth time this season Jones served as the designated hitter, and he went 2-for-4. ... SS J.J. Hardy returned to the Baltimore lineup after leaving early Monday and sitting out Tuesday because of lower back spasms that have bothered him a few times this season. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton stole his 55th base of the season Tuesday. That set a team record for steals by a rookie. It is the highest total by a Cincinnati player since Deion Sanders swiped 56 in 1997. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart missed the first two games of the series after the birth of his first child, a son. The baby was born Tuesday afternoon.