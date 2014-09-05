EditorsNote: adds Price comment

Hardy’s two-run single propels Orioles to win, sweep

BALTIMORE -- J.J. Hardy has been one of the Baltimore Orioles’ clutch hitters since the All-Star break.

The shortstop has come up big late in games with two outs to put the Orioles ahead. Hardy managed to save the day once again in the series finale against Cincinnati.

Hardy had a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning and Baltimore completed a three-game sweep of the Reds with 9-7 victory on Thursday night.

The Orioles won despite blowing an early six-run lead. Baltimore has now won seven of eight games and improved to a league-best 24-7 at home since June 30, outscoring opponents 163-99. The Reds finished 1-5 to end their six-game road trip.

”I guess I’ve got a good approach,“ Hardy said. ”I‘m just trying to see the ball right there, and not trying to do too much, hit it hard. It’s been working lately.

“The homestand, that was huge for us. I think we had a chance to sweep every series. To take this one tonight was big, and now we’ve got all in division. It gets bigger.”

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz hit his league-leading 37th home run and second baseman Jonathan Schoop homered in a third consecutive game for the Orioles (82-57). Baltimore catcher Nick Hundley also hit his fifth homer of the season with a three-run shot in the first inning.

Zach Britton picked up his 33rd save.

Reds designated hitter Devin Mesoraco tied a career high with four hits, including his 21st home run of the season.

“You get tired of sucking silver linings out of losses, but it was definitely some fun and entertaining things to watch,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “It was very, very good to see our club out there hit some ball on the screws, put men on base, be in a 6-0, 7-1 hole and come back against a very, very good right-handed pitcher and some real quality bullpen pieces. We saw their best and competed.”

Cincinnati (66-74) started five players who were called up from the minors this week and they were a handful against the first-place Orioles, especially center fielder Jason Bourgeois, who had two hits.

“They got that early lead and we just kind of chipped away, chipped away,” Mesoraco said. “We had that big inning there, and they came back and do what good teams do. They found a way to tack on a couple of extra runs and make it even tougher on us.”

Baltimore right-hander Chris Tillman allowed three runs and five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in six innings. He has not lost since July 12 and allowed three of fewer runs in 17 consecutive starts.

“Every game is important to us right now. It’s not easy to sweep somebody,” Tillman said. “We were fortunate to play good defense and swung the bats well. So did they, they swung the bats well. Had a comeback the first day, had a comeback the last day. We are happy with it, but we got to be better. I do.”

After Orioles right-hander Brad Brach threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Mesoraco pulled the Reds to 7-6 on a two-run double. Left fielder Donald Lutz then tied the score with an RBI single off Tommy Hunter (3-2).

Manny Parra (0-2) gave up a leadoff single to Baltimore right fielder Nick Markakis in the seventh inning to set up the rally. Reds right-hander Sam LeCure later entered and struck out first baseman Chris Davis with one out and the bases loaded. However, he got behind 3-0 to Hardy, who then drilled a single to left that scored two runs.

“Getting behind 3-0 to these guys, especially with the bases loaded, I‘m not going to put him on ” LeCure said. “It would be one thing if I had a base open and it was a 3-1 count, maybe I could break off a curveball or something. But he was sitting fastball. I didn’t make good enough pitches. I wasn’t sharp. I wasn’t getting ahead in the count.”

Cincinnati right-hander Mike Leake was charged with a career-high seven runs and seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk in just four innings. He also allowed a career-high three homers.

The Orioles jumped on Leake early, taking a 6-0 lead in the first. Cruz opened the scoring with a two-out, two-run homer. Davis doubled, Hardy walked and third baseman Kelly Johnson hit an RBI double. Hundley followed with a three-run homer to center.

The six runs also ended a 13-inning scoreless streak by Leake.

Tillman struggled with his command in the third inning, loading the bases with one out. He then walked third baseman Todd Frazier to force in a run, and Mesoraco hit a sacrifice fly that cut the margin to 6-2.

Schoop responded for Baltimore in the fourth inning with a solo shot to left.

“This feels really good. It’s really good to get the sweep and we go to Tampa Bay now and after we go to Boston and trying to win a series,” Schoop said. “Trying to win a series in Tampa and trying to win a series in Boston.”

NOTES: Reds RHP Homer Bailey will undergo surgery Friday to repair the torn tendon in right forearm. Club officials are optimistic Bailey will be ready for spring training in 2015. ... Reds manager Bryan Price used his 109th lineup in the team’s 140 games this season. ... Baltimore LHP Andrew Miller is still recovering from cramps he experienced in his left leg Monday against the Minnesota Twins. He was not available. ... Orioles 1B Steve Pearce, who has not played since Aug. 29 because of a right abdominal strain, hit off the tee Thursday. He is expected to take batting practice Friday at Tampa Bay.