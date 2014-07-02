Preview: Reds at Padres

Johnny Cueto goes for his fourth victory in five outings when he takes the mound for the visiting Cincinnati Reds in the finale of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Reds have to like their chances of averting a sweep behind Cueto, who tossed a three-hitter versus San Diego on May 15 for his second shutout of the season. The major-league leader in ERA among starters, Cueto has permitted two earned runs or fewer in 15 of his 17 outings.

San Diego was relieved to close the books on June after posting the lowest batting average (.171) for a calendar month in major-league history. The Padres came out swinging in their first game in July, amassing a season-high 16 hits in Tuesday’s 8-2 victory — the team’s highest run total since an 11-1 rout of the Chicago Cubs on May 23. Seth Smith and Carlos Quentin, who were mired in 0-for-17 and 1-for-22 slumps, respectively, each homered in Tuesday’s romp.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (8-5, 1.88 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (6-8, 3.18)

Cueto turned in another superb outing at San Francisco in his last turn, permitting two runs on four hits over 8 1/3 innings to improve to 3-0 in his last four starts. Cueto’s overall record is a bit deceptive — he was only 2-2 through his first six starts despite allowing a total of six runs and going at least seven innings in each. The 28-year-old from the Dominican Republic must be wary of Will Venable, who is 6-for-12 with a pair of homers against him.

Ross is hoping for better luck in July after going 0-4 in five starts last month, although San Diego’s punchless offense added to his struggles. Ross yielded two earned runs over seven innings for the second straight start last time out, but took the loss in both as the Padres managed to score only three runs. Ross held the Reds to one run on three hits over seven innings May 15 — following Cueto’s shutout in the first game of a doubleheader — to improve to 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego is seeking its fourth straight win, which would match its longest of the season (May 9-13).

2. Reds C Devin Mesoraco has homered six times in his last 12 games.

3. Padres SS Everth Cabrera (hamstring) will sit out his second straight game and could be headed for the 15-day disabled list.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Padres 1