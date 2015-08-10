Preview: Reds at Padres

The San Diego Padres look to snap a six-game losing streak Monday when they begin a three-game series against visiting Cincinnati. The Padres gave up four late runs in a 5-3 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday to match their longest skid of the season, which also ties their longest slide since a 10-gamer in 2013.

The Padres have been outscored 35-13 during the streak and are now 24-28 at home, where they haven’t finished with a losing record since 2011. The Reds fell to 1-2 on their current 10-game road trip with a 4-3 loss in 10 innings at Arizona on Sunday. First baseman Joey Votto has finally cooled off for Cincinnati, posting consecutive 0-for-4 efforts to drop his August average to .176 after a scorching .405 mark in July. Votto has done some damage against San Diego starter Ian Kennedy by recording five hits and three walks in 15 career plate appearances.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH David Holmberg (1-0, 3.27 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (6-10, 4.49)

The 23-year-old Holmberg has been solid since being called up from Triple-A in July, allowing four runs on just seven hits in 11 innings over two starts. He won his season debut against Pittsburgh on July 30 but was the victim of a blown save after lasting five-plus frames and leaving with the lead against St. Louis his last time out. Holmberg’s only game against San Diego was in his major-league debut nearly two years ago, when he allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Kennedy has completed seven innings in back-to-back starts for the first time this season but was on the losing end of an 8-5 setback at Milwaukee on Wednesday. He allowed four runs while striking out seven against zero walks. The 30-year-old, who has yielded at least one home run in 10 straight outings, is 4-1 with a 2.40 ERA in six career starts against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego has won six of the last seven meetings overall and five of the last six at home.

2. Padres LF Justin Upton has scored exactly one run in nine of his last 11 contests.

3. Reds RF Jay Bruce remains one home run shy of becoming the ninth player in franchise history to reach 200 with the club.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Reds 3