Preview: Reds at Padres

The San Diego Padres attempt to clinch a series win when they host the Cincinnati Reds for the middle contest of their three-game set Tuesday. San Diego halted its six-game losing streak in Monday’s opener, posting a 2-1 triumph behind a two-run homer in the fourth inning by Justin Upton.

The blast was the 20th of the season for Upton, who reached the plateau for the third straight season and fifth time overall in his career. Jay Bruce belted a solo shot for the Reds, who recorded only four hits en route to their fifth loss in six games. Brayan Pena registered half of his team’s hits for his third multi-hit performance in six contests. Cincinnati has struggled to put runs on the board lately, scoring three or fewer in seven of its last eight games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Michael Lorenzen (3-7, 4.84 ERA) vs. Padres RH Colin Rea (NR)

Lorenzen lost his fifth consecutive decision on Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks in five innings against St. Louis. The 23-year-old Californian, who has not lasted more than six frames in any of his last seven outings, is winless since defeating Miami on June 21. Lorenzen did not factor in the decision in his only career start versus San Diego on June 6, when he gave up three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings.

Rea will be making his major-league debut after being selected in the 12th round of the 2011 draft. The 25-year-old native of Iowa joins the Padres after going 2-2 with a 4.39 ERA in six starts with Triple-A El Paso. Rea began the season at Double-A San Antonio, where he posted a 3-2 record and 1.08 ERA in 12 outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bruce’s home run in the series opener was the 200th of his career.

2. San Diego is one of six National League teams with two players with 60 RBIs, as Upton joined Matt Kemp.

3. Cincinnati SS Eugenio Suarez went 0-for-4 on Monday, ending his eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Padres 3