Preview: Reds at Padres

The San Diego Padres attempt to complete a sweep when they host the Cincinnati Reds in the finale of their three-game set Wednesday afternoon. San Diego halted its six-game losing streak with a 2-1 triumph in the series opener before erupting for an 11-6 victory on Tuesday.

Jedd Gyorko homered and drove in four runs while Yonder Alonso added two RBIs as the Padres scored all of their runs over the first three innings. Todd Frazier and pinch-hitter Jason Bourgeois went deep as Cincinnati suffered its third consecutive loss and sixth in seven contests. Frazier’s blast was his 28th of the season — one shy of his career high set last year — and first in 15 contests. The Reds fell to 1-4 on their 10-game road trip despite producing their highest run output since recording a 15-5 victory over Pittsburgh on July 30.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (2-4, 4.73 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (8-4, 3.75)

Iglesias took a hard-luck loss on Friday, falling at Arizona despite allowing just one run and three hits in six innings. The 25-year-old Cuban rookie has won only one of his last seven starts, suffering three defeats while yielding two runs or fewer on four occasions. Iglesias, who never has faced San Diego, remains in search of his first career road victory as he is 0-4 with a 6.20 ERA in five games (four starts) away from home.

Shields’ winless streak reached four starts Friday as he settled for a no-decision against Philadelphia after giving up three runs — all homers — in 6 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old Californian has posted just one victory in his last 12 outings despite allowing three runs or fewer eight times in that span. Shields lost his only career start versus Cincinnati, yielding four runs and seven hits while striking out 10 in seven frames June 29, 2011, while with Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres added an arm for the rest of the season by signing RHP Bud Norris, who recently was released by Baltimore after going 2-9 with a horrid 7.06 ERA in 18 games (11 starts) this season. He pitched a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts Tuesday.

2. Cincinnati had allowed a total of 12 runs over its previous five contests.

3. San Diego placed RHP Brandon Maurer on the 15-day disabled list with inflammation in his right shoulder.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Padres 4