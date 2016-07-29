Preview: Reds at Padres

The San Diego Padres attempt to set a National League record by homering in a 26th consecutive contest Friday when they kick off a nine-game homestand with the first of three against the Cincinnati Reds. San Diego (44-58) equaled the NL standard after belting three home runs in an 8-4 victory over Toronto on Wednesday that capped a 3-7 road trip and improved it to 11-14 during the streak while getting closer to the major league record of 27 set by Texas in 2002.

"Hitting the ball out of the ballpark 25 straight days - it's a borderline fluke,'' Padres manager Andy Green told reporters. "It's just one of those things that happens. We don't think too much about it." Cincinnati boasts its own home run streak, but it is personal as Jay Bruce - the subject of trade rumors with Monday's deadline approaching - tied a club record by going deep in five straight games after connecting off Madison Bumgarner with the tiebreaking hit in Wednesday's 2-1 victory at San Francisco. Bruce, who is 8-for-21 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in his last five games, has played a major role in the Reds (40-61) winning eight of 12 contests since the All-Star break. Edwin Jackson has recorded a pair of quality starts in his first two appearances with San Diego and opposes Brandon Finnegan, who has not recorded an out in the sixth inning in any of his last four turns.

TV: 10:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (5-8, 4.93 ERA) vs. Padres RH Edwin Jackson (1-1, 4.30)

Finnegan yielded six runs and seven hits - including three home runs - in five innings of a 9-8 loss to Arizona on Sunday. The 23-year-old Texan fell to 2-2 with a 10.90 ERA and 10 home runs allowed in his last four starts. Prior to the rough patch, Finnegan permitted three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings of a 3-0 loss to San Diego on June 25 in his only appearance versus the Padres.

Jackson received a no-decision after yielding two runs, six hits and three walks in six innings of San Diego's 3-2 loss at Washington on Saturday. The 32-year-old made his Padres debut at home July 17, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning and allowing three runs (two earned), one hit and five walks in 6 1/3 innings of a 5-3 victory over San Francisco. Joey Votto is 9-for-22 with two home runs and Bruce is 6-for-23 with zero homers and seven strikeouts against Jackson, who is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) versus Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego took three of four last month in Cincinnati with the series finale - a 3-0 loss June 26 - marking the last game the Padres did not hit a home run.

2. Seven Reds have homered in five straight games with the last being Devin Mesoraco in 2014.

3. Atlanta (1998), Detroit (1994) and the New York Yankees (1941) have also homered in 25 straight games.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Reds 2