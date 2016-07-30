Preview: Reds at Padres

The San Diego Padres attempt to overcome a flat performance in the opener when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. San Diego won five of its first six home games this month before sustaining a 6-0 loss on Friday in which it registered only six hits and had its National League record-tying 25-game home run streak snapped.

Wil Myers and Matt Kemp each went 2-for-3 for the Padres, with the latter recording his fourth two-hit performance in seven contests. San Diego bid adieu to right-handers Andrew Cashner, Colin Rea and Tayron Guerrero prior to the series opener, sending the trio to Miami in a seven-player trade, and also lost left fielder Alex Dickerson in the first inning to a right hip contusion. Eugenio Suarez was the hitting star for Cincinnati, driving in four runs to tie his career high, while Brandon Phillips collected three hits and an RBI. The Reds are 3-1 on their six-game road trip and have won nine of their 13 contests since the All-Star break.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (6-0, 3.09 ERA) vs. Padres LH Christian Friedrich (4-6, 5.00)

DeSclafani remained perfect on the season by winning his fourth consecutive start Monday despite yielding five runs and six hits in five innings at San Francisco. The 26-year-old native of New Jersey, who issued his first two walks in four outings in that triumph, had allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his first eight turns this year. DeSclafani made his first career start against San Diego on June 26, notching the victory after scattering five hits and striking out five over eight scoreless frames.

Friedrich's losing streak ended at four starts Sunday, but his winless stretch reached five outings as he escaped with a no-decision at Washington after surrendering five runs and six hits in three innings. The 29-year-old from Illinois has won just one of his last eight turns, defeating the Reds in Cincinnati on June 23 despite giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over five frames. The win improved Friedrich to 2-1 with an ugly 7.41 ERA in six career games (three starts) against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres acquired 1B Josh Naylor and RHPs Jarred Cosart, Carter Capps and Luis Castillo from Miami in Friday's deal.

2. Cincinnati RHP Homer Bailey (Tommy John surgery) will take the mound Sunday to make his first start since April 23, 2015.

3. San Diego recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Triple-A El Paso and SS Jose Rondon from Double-A San Antonio.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Padres 1