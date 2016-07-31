Preview: Reds at Padres

The San Diego Padres began the month with some strong play at home and look to conclude it the same way, although they'll be without Matt Kemp when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game set. Kemp, who leads the Padres with 23 home runs, was the team's latest casualty as he was traded to Atlanta for suspended outfielder Hector Olivera during Saturday's 10-inning victory.

San Diego kicked off July by taking two of three from the visiting New York Yankees and swept a three-game series at home against San Francisco in the middle of the month before dropping a 6-0 decision to Cincinnati in Friday's opener. The Padres had their National League record-tying 25-game home run streak snapped in the setback but began another one Saturday as Adam Rosales launched a leadoff shot in the bottom of the 10th to snap a 1-1 tie. The Reds managed only five hits in the defeat as they fell to 3-2 on their six-game road trip and 9-5 since the All-Star break. Cincinnati may be dealing a star or two of its own prior to the Aug. 1 trade deadline as Jay Bruce and Zack Cozart are rumored to be on the block.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (2015: 0-1, 5.56 ERA) vs. Padres RH Paul Clemens (1-1, 4.82)

Bailey has completed his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery and will make his first start since April 23, 2015, when he allowed two runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings of a no-decision at Milwaukee. The 30-year-old Texan made a total of eight rehab starts for Triple-A Louisville (seven) and Double-A Pensacola, going 1-3 with a 5.14 ERA. Bailey has yet to be defeated by San Diego, posting a 5-0 record and 3.61 ERA in eight career outings.

Clemens gets a chance to land a spot in San Diego's rotation following its deal that sent Andrew Cashner and Colin Rea to Miami. The 28-year-old native of South Carolina made a spot start at St. Louis on July 20, yielding three runs and four hits — two homers — in five innings of a loss. Clemens, who never has faced Cincinnati, will be making his fourth start of the season, as he logged two for the Marlins before being claimed off waivers June 28.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cozart is riding a five-game hitting streak.

2. Rosales and LF Alexi Amarista (three) combined for five of San Diego's six hits Saturday.

3. San Diego is expected to designate Olivera for assignment when he comes off the restricted list next week.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Padres 3