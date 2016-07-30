Reds prevail, halt Padres' 25-game HR streak

SAN DIEGO -- Left-handed starter Brandon Finnegan and two relievers ended the Padres run of 25 straight games with a home run with a six-hit shutout Friday night and Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez drove in four runs with a pair of two-out, two-run hits as Cincinnati won 6-0 at Petco Park.

Ironically, the Padres' home run streak started a game after Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani and reliever Tony Cingrani combined on a five-hit shutout of the Padres on June 26 at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

Although the Padres tied the National League record with their home run streak, Friday night marked the major league-leading 12th time this season that they were shutout.

The Padres' streak was one of only four of 25 games of more in the majors since the stat began being charted in 1913. The 2002 Texas Rangers hold the all-time record with homers in 27 straight games in 2002.

Finnegan, who entered the game having allowed 22 homers in 111 1/3 innings, including 10 in his previous four starts, blanked the Padres on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings to improve to 6-8 on the season.

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen followed Finnegan and allowed a hit with four strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Right-hander Blake Wood allowed a hit with three strikeouts in the ninth to complete the Reds' third shutout of the season.

Suarez equaled his career-high with four RBIs on two-run, two-out hits in the first and fifth innings.

Brandon Phillips had three hits -- two doubles and a single -- to extend his hitting streak to 16 games. Suarez, Zack Cozart and Adam Duvall each had two hits for the Reds, who are 9-4 since the All-Star break.

An ugly collision in left-center between Padres outfielders Alex Dickerson and Travis Jankowski opened the door for a four-run first inning by the Reds.

With one out, Cozart hit a drive to deep left center that put left fielder Dickerson and center fielder Jankowski on a collision course.

As Jankowski unsuccessfully attempted a sliding catch on the warning track just in front of the wall, Dickerson clipped the center fielder and flipped -- landing hard on his tailbone and right hip as Cozart reached third with a triple.

Dickerson, who had homered in each of the Padres past four games, suffered a right hip contusion although he was able to walk off the field without assistance.

After Jackson walked Joey Votto, Jay Bruce put the Reds on the board with a sacrifice fly to deep center. Duvall singled ahead of a run-scoring single by Phillips and a two-run double by Suarez.

The Padres wasted two early opportunities to score against Finnegan.

A single by Matt Kemp sandwich by a pair of walks loaded the bases with two out in the first before Derek Norris lined out to Suarez to end the threat.

A double by Wil Myers and a walk to Kemp put Padres on first and second with one out in the third. But Christian Bethancourt, who replaced Dickerson in left, grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Reds added two runs in the fifth on a lead-off single by Votto, a double by Phillips and a two-run, two-out single to center by Suarez.

In his third start for the Padres, Edwin Jackson (1-2) allowed six runs on 10 hits and two walks in five innings.

NOTES: The Padres completed a seven-player trade with Florida on Friday morning. The Padres sent RHPs Andrew Cashner and Colin Rea and Double-A RHP Tayron Guerrero to the Marlins for RHPs Jarred Cosart, Carter Capps and Luis Castillo and 19-year-old 1B Josh Naylor. Cosart will join the Padres rotation, Capps is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and Castillo and Naylor are headed for the minor leagues. ... The Reds activated RHP Homer Bailey, who had elbow surgery in May, 2015, from the 60-day disabled list Friday and announced he will start Sunday's game.