Padres’ Ross blanks Reds for first shutout

SAN DIEGO -- Right-hander Tyson Ross and San Diego Padres manager Bud Black started talking recently about the next step in the 6-foot-5 pitcher’s career.

“We talked about taking a game to the finish line,” said Black, a former major league pitcher and pitching coach.

For Ross, that was the complete game.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ross took that step ... and the next.

The first complete game of his 55-start career also produced the 27-year-old’s first shutout. He blanked the Cincinnati Reds on three hits as the Padres completed a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park with a 3-0 victory.

Ross got all the runs he needed in the first inning when catcher Rene Rivera hit a rare three-run single off Reds starter Johnny Cueto. It was the first three-run single in the majors since 2012, the first in the National League since 2009 and the first in Padres history since the statistic first was tracked in 2012.

Ross (7-8) equaled his season high with nine strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter. His ERA fell to 2.93 and he snapped his four-decision losing streak.

Ross retired the first 11 Reds he faced when third baseman Todd Frazier lined a single to left in the fourth. He retired eight more hitters before Frazier lined a single to center with one out in the seventh.

The Reds’ best opportunity came in the eighth when catcher Brayan Pena doubled to right-center field with one out and moved to third on shortstop Zack Cozart’s groundout to the right side. But Ross got pinch-hitter Joey Votto to fly out to right to end the inning. Pena was the only Red to reach second.

Ross threw a career-high 120 pitches.

“Tyson pitched his butt off,” Black said. “This was a tremendous feather in his cap. Good for him. We’ve seen the stuff. What today was his ball-strike ratio. His misses were close and he was solid to the finish line.”

Ross said, “I thought I had my best fastball command of the season. It’s the first time I was able to finish. The big reason was being efficient early. I had a low pitch count early. It was a good day all the way around. It was a lot of fun.”

Rivera said of Ross, “He was great. It was the fastball and not the slider today. He kept them off balance. You could see their frustration.”

Frustration summed up the Reds quite well. Cincinnati dropped three straight in San Diego after sweeping a four-game weekend series against the National League West-leading Giants in San Francisco.

On paper, the finale of the Reds-Padres series looked like a mismatch.

Although they had scored eight runs on a season-high 16 hits Tuesday night in an 8-2 win, the Padres hit .171 in June and were batting .213 for the season.

Meanwhile, Reds starter Johnny Cueto (8-6) had both the best earned run average (1.88) and opponents’ batting average (.171) in the majors.

So the Padres scored three runs on three hits in the first.

Right fielder Chris Denorfia and third baseman Chase Headley hit back-to-back, one-out singles in the first and Cueto walked first baseman Tommy Medica to load the bases. Denorfia was forced to hold up on Will Venable’s one-out fly to right.

But Rivera hit a slicing liner to right center that ticked off the glove of Billy Hamilton as the Reds center fielder attempted a headfirst diving catch -- scoring all three runners. Fourteen of Rivera’s 20 RBIs this season have come when Ross is pitching.

“I might have been able to reach second,” Rivera said. “But Hamilton is a good outfielder and I might not have made it. If I don‘t, maybe the last run doesn’t score -- 3-0 is better than 2-0, so I stopped at first with the single.”

Those were the only runs Cueto allowed on seven hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings - although one other Padre crossed the plate.

Second baseman Irving Falu singled in the fourth and raced home on left fielder Seth Smith’s double to left center. But Falu was called out on an appeal play for failing to touch third.

Meanwhile, Reds manager Bryan Price couldn’t hide his frustration after swept by the Padres.

“Anybody who is a fan of the Reds is going to be more than simply disappointed in this series,” Price said. “It was a missed opportunity. You have to be resilient in the baseball season. But it hurts, it hurts quite a bit to have this opportunity to come in ... and to not be able to take a game or two in the series is frustrating.”

NOTES: Padres OF Seth Smith, who could have opted for free agency at the end of the season, signed a two-year contract extension from the Padres on Wednesday. He will make $6 million in 2015 and $6.75 million in 2016 with a club option of $7 million for 2017 against a $250,000 buyout. ... Padres SS Everth Cabrera went on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring Wednesday. INF Brooks Conrad was promoted from Triple-A El Paso and LHP Troy Patton was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot on the 40-man roster. ... The Reds went 18-10 in June but didn’t gain any ground on Milwaukee in the National League Central. The Brewers were also 18-10. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton was named the National League Rookie of the Month for June.