Rosales' walk-off homer lifts Padres over Reds

SAN DIEGO - The sight of Adam Rosales sprinting around the bases Saturday night on what was officially a "walk-off" homer served as a surreal conclusion to the latest in a series of franchise-altering days for the San Diego Padres.

Two hours earlier, after the game with the Cincinnati Reds had begun, the Padres completed the trade of their leading home run hitter Matt Kemp to the Atlanta Braves for Hector Olivera -- a deal that essentially saved both clubs money.

"Kemp is a presence in the middle of anybody's lineup," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said in discussing the Kemp trade after the Padres 2-1, 10-inning win at Petco Park.

"But where we are going and what we're trying to do, this frees up opportunities for other players."

"It's been tough the last number of days," Padres manager Andy Green said in reference to the flurry of recent trades involving the Padres. "We knew the Kemp trade was happening at the start of the game."

In fact, Kemp's name was in the original starting lineup. He was replaced 20 minutes before the start of the game as it became clear that talks between the Padres and Braves were going to result in a trade.

Kemp was only the latest Padre to be moved. Starting pitchers James Shields, Drew Pomeranz, Andrew Cashner and Colin Rea; closer Fernando Rodney and outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. were all traded away before Kemp. And the Padres might not be done as Monday's deadline approaches.

"Kemp was a huge man for us," Rosales said after the first walk-off at any level of professional baseball ended a pitching duel between the two staffs.

In fact, Rosales wasn't scheduled to start Saturday night and took Kemp's spot with the right-fielder was pulled.

Rosales connected on the fifth pitch thrown by Reds' right-handed reliever Jumbo Diaz as the lead-off hitter in the bottom of the 10th. As is his trademark, Rosales sprinted around the bases rather than enjoy a home run trot.

The drive into the seats in left-center was only the 11th hit of the game and gave the victory to left-hander Brad Hand (3-2), who was the fourth straight Padres reliever to work a perfect inning.

"It was a well-pitched and well-defended game," said Cincinnati manager Bryan Price. "It ended up being a situation where one run was going to decide that ballgame and it happened to be Adam Rosales, who wasn't even in the original starting lineup before the trade."

"It was a 2-and-2 count and I threw the fastball," said Diaz. "But the ball ran into the middle and he got me on that pitch. Tomorrow is another day.

Starting pitchers Christian Friedrich of the Padres and Anthony DeSclafini of the Reds pitched to a 1-1 draw through six innings.

Then Padres relievers Jose Dominguez, Ryan Buchter, Brandon Maurer and Hand each worked a perfect inning as San Diego pitchers retired the final 13 Cincinnati hitters in the game.

Meanwhile, Reds' right-handed reliever Raisel Iglesias allowed a hit in three scoreless innings with five strikeouts before giving way to Diaz to start the 10th.

The Reds scored first. Eugenio Suarez opened the third inning with a double and scored on Billy Hamilton's two-out single to left.

DeSclafini ran his scoreless innings streak against the Padres to 13 2/3 innings before San Diego tied the game at 1-1 with two out in the bottom of the sixth. Ryan Schimpf and Wil Myers drew one-out walks from DeSclafini, with Schimpf scoring on Alexi Amarista's two-out line drive single to right.

Both starters exited after six innings.

Friedrich allowed the one run on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Two of the six runners who reached base against Friedrich were eliminated on double plays.

DeSclafini, who blanked the Padres on five hits over eight innings on June 26 in Cincinnati, allowed four hits and two walks -- which came back-to-back and led to the tying run in the sixth. He had six strikeouts.

NOTES: Matt Kemp was a late scratch from the Padres lineup Saturday as the Padres and Atlanta Braves completed a trade that sent the right fielder to the Braves for suspended INF/OF Hector Olivera. Olivera is serving an 82-game suspension under baseball's domestic violence rules. He was charged with a misdemeanor assault and battery count in an incident with a female acquaintance April 13. Olivera, whose suspension ends Tuesday, was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. ... Kemp's removal from the lineup created a problem for the Padres, who were without LF Alex Dickerson (right hip contusion from a collision Friday night) and carrying an eight-man bullpen. The Padres started the game with two healthy position players on the bench. ... After making only two starts since August 2014 and rehabbing from two rounds of elbow surgery (including Tommy John in May 2015), RHP Homer Bailey starts for the Reds on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Petco Park.