Preview: Reds at Phillies

The Cincinnati Reds have struggled offensively over the first quarter of the season and are feeling the urgency to get the bats moving as they begin a three-game road series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Reds have lost five of their last eight games and have scored three or fewer runs in each of the defeats. Philadelphia also is experiencing a tough time with three consecutive losses and seven in nine games.

Losing two of three home games to San Diego increased the frustration for Cincinnati. “We know we have a history of being able to produce runs offensively,” Reds manager Bryan Price told reporters after the squad had just three hits while losing Thursday’s nightcap of a doubleheader to San Diego. “We haven’t really found our groove.” The Phillies have fallen into the National League East cellar and have a woeful 6-11 home mark.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (4-2, 2.89 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (0-3, 3.98)

Simon had pitched well before giving up season highs in runs (five), hits (eight) and homers (three) in three innings while losing to Colorado on Saturday. He gave up five or fewer hits in each of his six outings prior to the poor performance against the Rockies. Simon is 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in three career relief appearances against the Phillies.

Kendrick is winless in all seven starts this season and 14 straight overall since recording a victory over the Chicago Cubs last Aug. 6. He gave up four runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings while taking a no-decision against the New York Mets in his last turn. Kendrick is 3-3 with a 4.41 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) against Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 3B Todd Frazier went 3-for-7 in Thursday’s doubleheader to extend his career-best hitting streak to 14 games.

2. Phillies OF Domonic Brown is batting just .146 in May and his lone homer of the season came on April 14.

3. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto is 6-for-15 against Kendrick, while OF Ryan Ludwick is just 2-for-17.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Reds 4