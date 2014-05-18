Preview: Reds at Phillies

It’s hard to blame Cliff Lee if he was a bit envious of the run support Cole Hamels received on Saturday night. One day after scoring 12 runs against the Cincinnati Reds, the Philadelphia Phillies hope to provide Lee with similar support when they wrap up their weekend set with the Reds on Sunday. Domonic Brown drove in a career-high five runs and Cody Asche added three RBIs in Saturday’s 12-1 triumph for Philadelphia, which had lost four straight games and eight of its last 10.

Lee deserves some offensive backing as the former Cy Young Award winner has gone four straight starts without a victory and has not won at home all season (0-3) despite a 1.55 ERA at Citizens Bank Park. The Reds will give the ball to Tony Cingrani, who makes his first start since April 30 after spending a couple of weeks on the disabled list with shoulder tendinitis. The 24-year-old lefty has held opponents to a .220 batting average this season, although he has walked multiple batters in all six of his starts.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Tony Cingrani (2-2, 3.34 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cliff Lee (3-4, 3.23)

Cingrani, who will be making his 25th career start, has limited the opposition to a .202 average over the first two-plus seasons of his career. He made his only career start against Philadelphia on May 17, 2013, when he allowed three runs on five hits en route to a no-decision. Cingrani has been at his best this season in some of the toughest spots, holding opponents to a .156 average with runners in scoring position.

Lee took a tough loss against the Los Angeles Angels his last time out, allowing four runs - all unearned - in a one-run defeat. He has worked at least six innings in every outing since lasting just five innings on Opening Day and has not walked more than two hitters in any start. Two of the Reds’ primary stars have enjoyed terrific career success against Lee, as Joey Votto is 8-for-19 (.421) and Brandon Phillips is 10-for-31 (.323), although Votto is currently sidelined with a quad injury.

WALK-OFFS

1. Right-handed batters are hitting .301 against Lee this season.

2. Asche is 5-for-8 with two doubles in the series.

3. The Phillies have used 23 different lineups in their 40 games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Reds 3