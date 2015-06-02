Preview: Reds at Phillies

As trade rumors swirl around Cincinnati Reds ace Johnny Cueto, the right-hander is expected to make his return to the mound Tuesday in Philadelphia for the first of three games with the Phillies. Cueto, a free agent after the season, will stay tied to trade talks as long as the Reds remain a non-factor in the National League Central, and if he can prove that the elbow tenderness that caused him to miss a start is not an issue.

He threw a bullpen session Sunday and manager Bryan Price indicated he expects Cueto to be ready for the series opener. Cincinnati entered Monday 10 1/2 games back in the division but is coming off a three-game sweep of NL East-leading Washington. Six runs in the bottom of the seventh - aided by a three-ball walk to Joey Votto - helped the Reds rally for an 8-2 win on Sunday and gave them momentum heading into what has been a tough venue. Cincinnati is 0-7-1 in its last eight series at Citizens Bank Park and has won just one season series since 2003 against the Phillies, who enter this set on a seven-game slide.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (3-4, 3.03 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Sean O‘Sullivan (1-4, 4.81)

Cueto’s last start came May 19 at Kansas City, which reached him for three runs and a season high-tying nine hits in seven innings. After a dominant April, he went 1-2 with a 4.45 ERA in four May starts prior to the injury. Cueto has also struggled in Philadelphia, posting a 7.23 ERA in four career starts at Citizens Bank Park.

O‘Sullivan split a pair of back-to-back solid starts before he was pounded for seven runs and 11 hits - including four home runs - in 5 2/3 innings of a 7-0 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday. He has allowed five runs on 15 hits in 17 innings at home this year. The 27-year-old’s lone appearance against the Reds came in 2013 as a member of the San Diego Padres and resulted in a no-decision, despite six innings of one-run ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tuesday marks the start of a stretch in which the Reds are scheduled to play 29 games in 30 days.

2. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard has just four hits in 18 career at-bats against Cueto, but all four have gone for extra bases (one homer, one triple, two doubles).

3. Reds 3B Todd Frazier was 11-for-22 with four homers and seven RBIs on the recent six-game homestand.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Phillies 3