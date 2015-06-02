FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Reds at Phillies
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 3, 2015 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Reds at Phillies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

As trade rumors swirl around Cincinnati Reds ace Johnny Cueto, the right-hander is expected to make his return to the mound Tuesday in Philadelphia for the first of three games with the Phillies. Cueto, a free agent after the season, will stay tied to trade talks as long as the Reds remain a non-factor in the National League Central, and if he can prove that the elbow tenderness that caused him to miss a start is not an issue.

He threw a bullpen session Sunday and manager Bryan Price indicated he expects Cueto to be ready for the series opener. Cincinnati entered Monday 10 1/2 games back in the division but is coming off a three-game sweep of NL East-leading Washington. Six runs in the bottom of the seventh - aided by a three-ball walk to Joey Votto - helped the Reds rally for an 8-2 win on Sunday and gave them momentum heading into what has been a tough venue. Cincinnati is 0-7-1 in its last eight series at Citizens Bank Park and has won just one season series since 2003 against the Phillies, who enter this set on a seven-game slide.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (3-4, 3.03 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Sean O‘Sullivan (1-4, 4.81)

Cueto’s last start came May 19 at Kansas City, which reached him for three runs and a season high-tying nine hits in seven innings. After a dominant April, he went 1-2 with a 4.45 ERA in four May starts prior to the injury. Cueto has also struggled in Philadelphia, posting a 7.23 ERA in four career starts at Citizens Bank Park.

O‘Sullivan split a pair of back-to-back solid starts before he was pounded for seven runs and 11 hits - including four home runs - in 5 2/3 innings of a 7-0 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday. He has allowed five runs on 15 hits in 17 innings at home this year. The 27-year-old’s lone appearance against the Reds came in 2013 as a member of the San Diego Padres and resulted in a no-decision, despite six innings of one-run ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tuesday marks the start of a stretch in which the Reds are scheduled to play 29 games in 30 days.

2. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard has just four hits in 18 career at-bats against Cueto, but all four have gone for extra bases (one homer, one triple, two doubles).

3. Reds 3B Todd Frazier was 11-for-22 with four homers and seven RBIs on the recent six-game homestand.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Phillies 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.