Preview: Reds at Phillies

After staging a successful comeback in the series opener to end a lengthy slide, the Philadelphia Phillies look to make it two straight wins when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in the middle contest of their three-game series. Philadelphia appeared on its way to an eighth consecutive loss as it fell behind 4-1 after five innings on Tuesday.

But Chase Utley belted a solo homer in the sixth and Maikel Franco launched a two-run shot two frames later before pinch-hitter Darin Ruf delivered a one-out RBI single in the ninth for the walk-off victory. The win was the Phillies’ first of their nine-game homestand that began with a three-game sweep at the hands of Colorado. Joey Votto recorded two hits and two RBIs for the Reds, who swept a three-game home set with Washington this past weekend after losing 10 of their previous 11 contests. Cincinnati and Philadelphia meet again next week for a three-game series at Great American Ball Park that begins Monday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (2-4, 4.66 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cole Hamels (5-4, 2.91)

Leake is coming off his third straight poor performance, a loss to Colorado last Wednesday in which he was tagged for six runs and nine hits over five innings. The 27-year-old, who hasn’t won since May 6 at Pittsburgh, has surrendered a total of 20 runs on 27 hits and eight walks in 14 frames during his three-game losing streak. Leake has struggled against Philadelphia in his career, going 1-3 with a 7.41 ERA in six outings.

Hamels continues to be one of the few bright spots in the Phillies’ dark season, yielding fewer than three runs in each of his last five outings and eight of 11 overall. The 31-year-old was a tough-luck loser against Colorado on Friday after allowing just two runs and five hits over eight innings. Hamels has dominated Cincinnati during his career, sporting a perfect 9-0 record with a 1.51 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 12 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Votto has reached safely in each of his last 11 games.

2. Utley went 3-for-4 on Tuesday to raise his average above .200 (.207) for the first time this season.

3. Cincinnati LF Marlon Byrd is day-to-day as he exited the opener against his former team in the seventh inning after being hit on his right wrist with a pitch a frame earlier and was taken for X-rays.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Reds 3