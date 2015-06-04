Preview: Reds at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies attempt to complete a three-game sweep when they host the Cincinnati Reds in the series finale on Thursday. After rallying for a walk-off victory in the opener to end its seven-game losing streak, Philadelphia staged more late heroics Tuesday as it scored four runs in the ninth inning to forge a tie before Cody Asche scored on an error in the 11th for a 5-4 triumph.

Maikel Franco played a major role in both wins, belting a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth frame on Tuesday and launching a three-run shot in the ninth to again knot the contest the following night. The Phillies finished with seven hits Wednesday, with all coming after the sixth inning and three players registering two apiece. Philadelphia improved to 2-3 on its nine-game homestand that concludes with a three-game set against San Francisco this weekend. Brandon Phillips and Joey Votto each recorded three hits and two RBIs for the Reds, who have lost 12 of their last 16 contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (3-4, 3.41 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Harang (4-5, 2.02)

DeSclafani halted a six-start winless streak during which he suffered four losses with a triumph over Washington on Friday, when he allowed two runs in six innings. The 25-year-old native of Freehold, New Jersey also pitched well in his previous outing but settled for a no-decision at Cleveland despite yielding just one run and three hits over seven frames. DeSclafani has made two career appearances (one start) against Philadelphia, going 1-1 with a 7.94 ERA.

Harang’s winless drought reached three starts Saturday as he was saddled with the loss against Colorado after allowing two runs and four hits in six innings. The 37-year-old has given up two earned runs or fewer in each of his last six outings but has a 2-3 record during that stretch. Harang, who pitched for Cincinnati from 2003-10, is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA in five career starts against his former team.

WALK-OFFS

1. Franco has recorded two home runs and five RBIs in the first two games of the series after collecting two and eight in his first 16 contests this season.

2. Cincinnati OF Marlon Byrd was placed on the disabled list Wednesday after suffering a fractured right wrist when hit by a pitch in the series opener.

3. Harang has allowed only four earned runs in 35 1/3 innings at home this season but owns just a 2-2 record.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Reds 1