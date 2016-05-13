Preview: Reds at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies enjoyed a pronounced run of dominance versus the Cincinnati Reds before the latter eventually regained its footing and fought back with a vengeance. After recording a season-opening sweep, the Reds look to defeat the Phillies for the eighth straight time on Friday when the clubs open a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

A loser of 11 of its last 16 contests, Cincinnati hopes a well-rested Joey Votto can provide a spark after seeing limited action in the last series versus Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old has reached base safely in 18 consecutive contests, but is 0-for-6 with three strikeouts in his career versus Friday starter Jeremy Hellickson. Philadelphia returns home after winning four of its last five to conclude a 10-game road trip with a 5-5 mark. Odubel Herrera collected three singles and a triple in Thursday’s 7-4 victory over the Braves in 10 innings and has hit safely in 10 straight and 21 of his last 22 games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (1-1, 4.15) vs. Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (2-2, 4.91)

Finnegan was fortunate to walk away with his third straight no-decision on Saturday after allowing a season-high three homers in five-plus innings versus Milwaukee. The 23-year-old received the same fate despite pitching significantly better in his 2016 opening start versus Philadelphia, permitting a two-run homer to Maikel Franco and striking out a season-best nine in six frames. Finnegan has struggled with his control this season, issuing 17 walks in his previous five outings before Saturday’s tough outing.

Hellickson has had a difficult time keeping the ball in the park lately, serving up two homers in his last outing on Saturday and seven in his last four starts. The 29-year-old limited the damage to just three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in Saturday’s no-decision versus Miami. Hellickson has turned in two stellar outings versus Cincinnati, including a season-opening no-decision despite allowing just one unearned run on three hits and striking out six in as many innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia, which opens a nine-game homestand on Friday, has played the fewest home contests (13) in the majors.

2. Cincinnati is tied with Minnesota for having the fewest road wins (two) this season.

3. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard is just 1-for-15 in his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Phillies 1