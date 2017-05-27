Preview: Reds at Phillies

The Cincinnati Reds struggled as much at Citizens Bank Park over the last decade as any team, but it doesn't appear as if the Philadelphia Phillies have an offense at this point capable of taking advantage of what has been a lopsided home-field advantage between the two teams. The Reds attempt to guarantee themselves a rare series win in Philadelphia on Saturday when they continue a three-game set against the Phillies.

Cincinnati hasn't won a series in Philadelphia since 2006, going 0-9-1 in its previous 10 trips to Citizens Bank Park while compiling a 10-25 record at the venue before Friday. The Reds took their first step toward changing their recent road luck in this series with Friday's 5-2 win, as Tim Adleman became the first Cincinnati starter in nearly two weeks to work more than six frames when he allowed one hit over eight scoreless innings. The Phillies, who had recorded at least four hits in each of their first 40 games, have produced three or fewer hits in four of their last six contests and scored a total of nine runs over that stretch. Philadelphia is 5-21 since an 11-9 start and will try to help Jerad Eickhoff get his first win since Sept. 21 as he opposes fellow struggling right-hander Bronson Arroyo.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), TCN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Bronson Arroyo (3-4, 6.75 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (0-5, 4.70)

Arroyo continued to struggle with the long ball in Sunday's loss to Colorado, surrendering a season-high four among the six runs and nine hits he allowed over 5 1/3 innings. The 40-year-old, who is 0-2 with an 8.05 ERA in four road outings, has yielded nine homers in his last four turns alone and a staff-high 15 for the season, but manager Bryan Price recently told reporters he has no plans to remove the veteran from the rotation. Arroyo is 4-7 with a 5.14 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) against the Phillies.

Eickhoff is winless in his last 11 starts dating back to last season and suffered his third loss in as many decisions this month Monday versus Colorado after permitting four runs on nine hits in six frames. The Indiana native has recovered a bit from a rough three-game stretch during which he posted an 8.40 ERA while failing to complete six innings by logging at least six frames in his last two turns (4.50 ERA). Eickhoff took the loss versus the Reds in his season debut April 5 despite allowing two runs in 6 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Adleman's gem marked the first time since Lisalverto Bonilla tossed eight frames in San Francisco on May 13 that a Cincinnati starter worked six innings.

2. Philadelphia is 10-1-2 in 13 series at Citizens Bank Park against the Reds since the venue opened in 2004.

3. Cincinnati INF Jose Peraza has exactly one hit in each of his last nine contests but is in the midst of career-high 12-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Reds 3