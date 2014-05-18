FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phillies 12, Reds 1
May 18, 2014 / 2:22 AM / 3 years ago

Phillies 12, Reds 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Phillies 12, Reds 1: Domonic Brown drove in a career-high five runs and Cody Asche added three RBIs as Philadelphia cruised to a home victory over Cincinnati.

Carlos Ruiz and Chase Utley drove in runs during a six-run fourth and John Mayberry Jr. added an RBI double to cap a five-run seventh for the Phillies, who scored their most runs since posting 14 on Opening Day against Texas. The beneficiary of the offensive outburst was Cole Hamels (1-2), who twirled seven terrific innings en route to his 100th career victory.

Hamels allowed only one run and three hits with a pair of walks in his seventh attempt at win No. 100. Cincinnati managed only three hits - none after the fourth inning - while Reds starter Homer Bailey (3-3), who was coming off three straight quality starts, was charged with six runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 frames.

The Phillies took control in the fourth, when the first two runners reached in advance of Asche’s two-run double to right and Brown followed with a two-run homer over the right-field wall to make it 4-1. Ruiz’s RBI single later in the frame sent Bailey to the showers, and reliever Logan Ondrusek was greeted by Utley’s run-scoring hit to center.

Asche’s RBI single and Brown’s three-run double highlighted the seventh-inning uprising - all five of those runs coming against lefty Sean Marshall - and Cesar Hernandez drilled his first major league homer in the eighth. That, of course, was more than enough offense for Hamels, who struck out 10 hitters for the second straight start and earned his first victory since Sept. 14.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bailey’s ERA rose from 4.72 to 5.44 while Marshall’s shot up from 6.00 to 12.15. ... Ruiz finished with two hits while Asche, Brown, Ryan Howard and Marlon Byrd each scored twice for the Phillies, who had lost four straight and eight of their previous 10. ... Hamels became the seventh pitcher to win at least 100 games in a Phillies uniform.

