Simon baffles Phils; Mesoraco’s HR lifts Reds

PHILADELPHIA -- Cincinnati Reds right-hander Alfredo Simon changed speeds and arm angles so often Friday night that even his own catcher, Devin Mesoraco, was fooled.

Simon combined with two relievers on a six-hitter and Mesoraco hit a three-run homer as the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0.

Simon (5-2) allowed five hits in 7 2/3 innings while striking out eight and walking one. Manny Parra struck out Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard with a man on to end the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for his second save.

“Today, he went out there and established that he was going to go right after guys, not mess around,” Mesoraco said of Simon. “He made a lot of good pitches with all his pitches.”

Even some, Mesoraco said, that Simon “invented.”

Some were delivered sidearm. Some were super slow -- notably a 70 mph changeup that Philadelphia left fielder Domonic Brown grounded back to the mound in the fourth inning.

“I have no idea what that was,” Mesoraco said as he addressed reporters in the Cincinnati clubhouse.

Simon, standing a few cubicles away, said it was a split-fingered fastball. Mesoraco chuckled, and disagreed.

And in general, Mesoracio said, Simon’s stuff “definitely threw me off, and I‘m sure it threw them off, too. Which is good.”

Asked about his approach, Simon said, “I just tried to have fun. I know if the guy has two strikes, I just try to throw it in the dirt.”

It was the second shutout in three games for Cincinnati. Johnny Cueto blanked San Diego in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The Phillies, who lost their fourth straight to match a season high, were shut out for the second consecutive game, the fourth time in the last 10 and the fifth time this season. Their scoreless-innings streak stands at 20.

Mesoraco, who had been on the disabled list since April 26 with a hamstring pull, was activated earlier in the day and hit a three-run homer in the first inning off Philadelphia starter Kyle Kendrick (0-4).

Kendrick saw his career-long losing streak reach nine games, despite pitching seven innings and allowing only the three runs on Mesoraco’s homer.

Kendrick, who has not won since beating the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 6, 2013, surrendered four hits in all while striking out five and walking one.

”The main thing is, I just want to win,“ he said. ”I think everyone else wants to win, too. I’ve just got to go out there and take care of my job and give my team a chance to win. First innings have been tough for me this year. That’s something I’ve got to work on. I think try to be more aggressive in the first.

“After my first, I just tried to keep us in it. That’s the only thing I can do -- keep battling and pitch as deep as I can.”

Center fielder Billy Hamilton and right fielder Skip Schumaker opened the first inning with singles off Kendrick. Two outs later, Mesoraco hit a 2-1 pitch into the left-field seats for his fourth homer of the season.

Mesoraco had been scheduled to fly to the ballpark on Friday morning from Norfolk, Va., where he was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. But because of bad weather, he did not take off until 3:30 p.m. and did not arrive at the ballpark until nearly 5.

“I couldn’t have felt a whole lot worse,” he said.

The homer helped, though.

“I think things cleared up pretty well after that,” he said.

NOTES: Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier went 0-for-4 and saw his career-best hitting streak snapped at 14 games. ... Neither team had batting practice on the field because of pregame showers. ... To open a spot for C Devin Mesoraco on the roster, Cincinnati designated LHP Jeff Francis for assignment. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto, who remained in Cincinnati to have an MRI performed on his left knee, was diagnosed with a distal quadriceps strain. ... Philadelphia CF Ben Revere did not start, largely because of a stomach virus. Manager Ryne Sandberg told reporters it was “hypothetical” as to whether he would have held Revere out anyway, because Sandberg scrambled his lineup and installed SS Jimmy Rollins in the leadoff spot. It was the first start atop the lineup this season for Rollins, who had hit in that spot for several years before Revere came over in a trade from Minnesota in December 2012. ... The Reds announced that LHP Tony Cingrani, out since April 30 with shoulder tendinitis, will be activated and start Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.