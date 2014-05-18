Phillies beat Reds behind 4 homers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies’ bats have exploded onto the scene in a big way the last two days.

After a 12-run outburst in Saturday’s win, the Phillies hit four homers in support of Cliff Lee en route to an 8-3 victory and series win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Jimmy Rollins, Wil Nieves, Marlon Byrd and Cody Asche all went deep Sunday for Philadelphia (19-22), which has scored 20 runs in two games after tallying just 21 over their previous eight.

“Good to see the ball go out of the park,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Maybe some warmer weather might have something to do with it, but (there‘s) potential up and down the lineup with guys hopefully getting hot.”

Third baseman Asche’s two-out, three-run blast broke the game open in the seventh. Shortstop Rollins and catcher Nieves hit consecutive homers to begin the game, and right fielder Byrd provided another solo shot in the sixth.

“Today’s game was a momentum game and a build game off of yesterday,” Sandberg said.

After spotting the Reds (19-23) two runs in the first, Lee went the rest of his outing unscathed to earn his first victory of the year at home.

Overall, Lee (4-4) scuffled through 6 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits but just two runs while punching out three and walking one.

“For whatever reason, the first inning took me a little bit to get where I wanted locating pitches,” Lee said. “Definitely not the way you want to start a game. Fortunately, we came in in the bottom half of that inning and hit two home runs to tie it back up and get us back in the game.”

Mike Adams spelled Lee with two outs in the seventh and stranded runners on the corners to hold Philadelphia’s two-run lead.

Reds starter Tony Cingrani (2-3) fell victim to the long ball pitching in his first game since April 30 after a bout with left shoulder tendinitis.

The left-hander allowed three homers -- all solo shots -- and surrendered four runs and seven hits over six innings. He struck out seven, walked three and threw 65 of 98 pitches for strikes.

“I felt pretty good today,” Cingrani said. “Everything was coming out well. I was spotting it pretty much all day.”

Second baseman Chase Utley gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead in the fifth on an RBI groundout to score Lee, who opened the frame with a single.

Center fielder Billy Hamilton got the Reds going in the first with a leadoff bunt single. After right fielder Chris Heisey reached on a walk, Hamilton stole third and subsequently scored on second baseman Brandon Phillips’ RBI groudout. Heisey later scored on catcher Devin Mesoraco’s two-out double.

Mesoraco had a career-high four hits, including two doubles.

“I put some good swings on some balls that were in the middle part of the plate,” Mesoraco said. “I want to win -- that’s my first and foremost goal.”

Rollins and Nieves’ homers to begin the game were the Phillies’ first set of back-to-back long balls this year. It was also Rollins’ 46th leadoff homer of his career and first this season.

“Nieves, I tip my cap to that guy -- that was above his head,” Cingrani said. “Jimmy, that was just a bad pitch.”

NOTES: Reds 1B Joey Votto’s status remains up in the air. It’s unclear if Votto (quad strain) will travel with the team to its next series in Washington. “We don’t know exactly how much time it will take for him to be game-ready, so we don’t want to make a commitment to a DL,” Reds skipper Bryan Price said. “As long as we’re somewhat comfortable having a four-man bench, we won’t have to make a decision.” ... Philadelphia hit back-to-back homers to begin a game for the first time since Sept. 9, 2004 in Atlanta. ... Phillies C Wil Nieves batted second Sunday -- the first time in 11 big-league seasons he started a game batting higher than sixth. He went 2-for-3. ...Prior to Sunday’s game, LHP Tony Cingrani was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list (left shoulder tendinitis). To make room for him on the roster, C Tucker Barnhart was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. ... Cincinnati opens a three-game series in Washington on Monday. RHP Mike Leake (2-3, 3.09 ERA) opposes the Washington Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg (3-3, 3.48 ERA) in the opener. ... RHP A.J. Burnett (2-3, 3.13 ERA) squares off with Miami Marlins RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, 3.00 ERA) as Philadelphia begins a three-game set in Miami on Tuesday.