Phillies overcome Leake, deficit for 5-4 win in 11

PHILADELPHIA -- It ended with a whimper after a dropped throw by Cincinnati Reds reliever Ryan Mattheus in the bottom of the 11th inning resulted in the winning run and a 5-4 victory by the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

The bang came two innings earlier when rookie third baseman Maikel Franco, who ended a no-hit bid by Cincinnati starter Mike Leake with a two-out single in the seventh, capped a four-run, ninth-inning rally with a game-tying three-run homer off closer Aroldis Chapman.

The Phillies posted their fourth walk-off victory of the season and second in as many nights. Philadelphia also beat Cincinnati 5-4 Tuesday on a pinch-RBI single by Darin Ruf in the ninth.

Franco, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 15, hit a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning on Tuesday, then victimized the hard-throwing Chapman on Wednesday.

“Obviously, I just feel great the last two nights, with what happened with me -- a home run yesterday, a home run today to tie the game,” he said. “You just try to come in and continue to do that and be ready.”

Franco is hitting just .225 in 18 games but now has four homers and 13 RBIs. He also ended Chapman’s homerless streak at 74 1/3 innings, the second-longest streak in the majors.

“You really see the ball jumping off his bat,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s going in there, ready to hit. It’s good to see the pop in the bat.”

Philadelphia left fielder Cody Asche doubled off Mattheus (0-1) with one out in the 11th. Shortstop Freddy Galvis then grounded a ball to first baseman Joey Votto. Mattheus dropped Votto’s underhand throw, allowing Asche to score.

“The ball hit off the top of my glove,” Mattheus said. “I should have had it. I practice that play 500 times. There’s just no excuse.”

The error resulted in the Reds’ 12th loss in 16 games.

“That’s two straight games sitting there for us,” Reds manager Bryan Price said, “and we weren’t able to finish them, and it’s not for lack of effort.”

Leake held the Phillies without a hit until Franco lined a single to center with two outs in the seventh. Leake also surrendered singles to pinch-hitter Ben Revere and right fielder Jeff Francoeur to start the ninth before giving way to Chapman.

The Cincinnati closer allowed a sacrifice fly to second baseman Chase Utley, then walked first baseman Ryan Howard. Franco followed by hitting a 1-0 pitch -- a 98 mph fastball -- into the left field seats.

“It’s not simple (to hit Chapman),” Franco said, “but I just feel more comfortable when I know somebody can throw hard, and I know he’s not going to use so many breaking balls, and I‘m just ready for one pitch. And that’s what happened: He threw me one pitch, and I just put good contact on it.”

Leake, who retired the first 11 hitters he faced before walking Utley with two outs in the fourth, allowed two runs and three hits while striking out nine and walking two in eight-plus innings.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips, who went 3-for-5, drove in Cincinnati’s first two runs with a fourth-inning single. Votto, who finished 3-for-6, added a two-run homer in the ninth.

Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels went seven innings and allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight and walking three.

The Reds broke through against Hamels in the fourth. With one out, catcher Tucker Barnhart walked, Leake singled and center fielder Billy Hamilton reached on Hamels’ error. Phillips then lined a single to left, bringing two runs home.

Votto’s homer, his 10th of year, came off reliever Jake Diekman in the ninth. It followed a walk to Phillips.

NOTES: Philadelphia LHP Cole Hamels has gone seven innings or more and allowed two earned runs or fewer in a career-best six straight starts. ... The Phillies have been shut out the last 18 innings Hamels has been on the mound. ... The walk Phillies 2B Chase Utley drew from Reds RHP Mike Leake in the fourth inning was the 619th of Utley’s career, tying him with OF Von Hayes for 10th on the team’s all-time list. ... Earlier in the day, the Reds placed OF Marlon Byrd on the disabled list with a fractured right wrist. The injury occurred when he was hit by a pitch from Phillies RHP Sean O‘Sullivan on Tuesday night. The contract of INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. was selected from Triple-A Louisville and OF Donald Lutz was released to clear space on the 40-man roster. ... Philadelphia RHP Chad Billingsley, placed on the disabled list May 16 with a strained right shoulder, played catch from 75 feet on Tuesday and will continue to throw, manager Ryne Sandberg said, in the hope that he can complete a side session next Tuesday. “He’s progressing really well and taking it a little bit on the slow side of things,” Sandberg said.