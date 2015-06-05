Reds avoid sweep in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- The Cincinnati Reds began play Thursday coming off consecutive agonizing defeats against the Philadelphia Phillies, and they were riding a nine-game road losing streak.

The Reds put all their misery behind them in the series finale at Citizens Bank Park.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs, and Aroldis Chapman shut the door in relief as the Reds beat the Phillies 6-4 Thursday.

Anthony DeSclafani pitched seven solid innings, and center fielder Billy Hamilton added a two-run single for the Reds, who salvaged the last game of the three-game series.

“I didn’t know we lost nine straight or whatever, but it feels good that we ended that,” said Phillips, who was 8-for-15 in the series and had his fourth straight multi-hit game. “Hopefully, the next time we go on the road, we won’t do that again.”

The Phillies erased deficits of 4-1 and 4-0 to win the first two games of the series, both by 5-4 scores and the second in 11 innings.

“There were really, over the course of this series, three innings that just kind of got away from us, and unfortunately cost us a couple ballgames,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “We do have to dwell on this game and stay in the present -- enjoy this game and use it as something that feels good.”

Cincinnati, which last lost 10 straight away from home in 1998, has won four of six in all.

Center fielder Ben Revere went 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored a run for the Phillies, who fell for the eighth time in 10 games.

Philadelphia, seeking its first series sweep of the Reds since 2011 and its first sweep of Cincinnati at home since 2010, trailed 6-2 but scored twice in the bottom of the eighth on Revere’s double and a sacrifice fly by second baseman Chase Utley to make it 6-4.

Chapman, who surrendered a game-tying, three-run homer to Phillies rookie third baseman Maikel Franco in the ninth inning Wednesday, pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save. He struck out Franco and left fielder Cody Asche on 102 mph fastballs and shortstop Freddy Galvis on a 90 mph changeup.

DeSclafani, a native of Colts Neck, N.J., was pitching before some 25 to 30 friends and family members. He went seven innings to improve to 4-4, yielding four runs and six hits while walking two. He did not strike out a batter.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Harang (4-6) dropped his third straight, going a season-low 5 2/3 innings against his former team and allowing a season-high six runs (five earned) and six hits while walking a season-high five. He struck out one.

Phillips opened the game with a single and scored one out later on a double by third baseman Todd Frazier, but the Phillies scored twice in the bottom of the first to go in front.

Revere led off with a triple off the glove of right fielder Jay Bruce, then scored on a bouncer by right fielder Jeff Francoeur. Utley doubled and scored on a double by Franco.

Cincinnati claimed a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Phillips doubled home the first of the inning’s two runs. With one out and the bases loaded, Galvis fielded Frazier’s grounder and threw to catcher Carlos Ruiz for an apparent forceout at the plate on DeSclafani.

Price challenged the call, claiming Ruiz blocked the plate in violation of the home-plate collision rule -- even though he only needed to step on the plate for the force. After a four-minute, 35-second replay review, it was determined that Ruiz was in violation of the rule, giving the Reds the go-ahead run.

“It was very clear he immediately put himself between the plate and the baseline,” Price said. “On that play, there was going to be a force play, but it never seemed like the situation was (where) they were going for the force.”

Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said, “The way the rule is, it was the right call. It was pretty blatant.”

“(The play) changed the whole momentum of the game,” Harang said. “It was a five-minute delay. It changed the tempo. It’s something they’ve got to figure out. The guy would have been out by 10 feet. I‘m sure the umpires didn’t like the long delay, either.”

The Reds scored three times in the sixth, making it 6-2. Hamilton hit a two-run single, and Phillips drove in another run with a single.

NOTES: After the game, the Phillies sent LHP Jake Diekman to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. A corresponding roster move will be made Friday. ... There was still a buzz in the Phillies’ clubhouse before the game over consecutive come-from-behind, 5-4 victories over the Reds, both of which featured tying homers in the late innings by rookie Maikel Franco. “Maikel just has an aura about him of having confidence, feeling comfortable, and I’ve sensed that really from the get-go of his first big-league camp two years ago,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. ... Philadelphia RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since May 16 with a strained right shoulder, continues to play catch on the side. He extended the distance to 90 feet Wednesday. If he continues to progress, he will throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Cincinnati. ... Reds manager Bryan Price was added to the National League coaching staff for next month’s All-Star Game, MLB.com reported. The team will be managed by San Francisco’s Bruce Bochy.