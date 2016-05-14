Phillies beat Reds, win 13th one-run game

PHILADELPHIA -- The jury is still out on whether or not the Philadelphia Phillies -- kings of the one-run victory -- are for real. But, in the meantime, they’re taking care of the teams they’re supposed to.

After taking 2-of-3 from both Miami and Atlanta to finish a long road trip, the Phillies opened up a nine-game homestand Friday night with their major league-leading 13th one-run win, a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park.

And they did so, once again, with their typical blueprint: Good starting pitching from Jeremy Hellickson, timely, patient hitting against Reds starter Brandon Finnegan, who allowed five walks in just four innings of work, and shutdown relief innings.

On this night, three of their seven hits were bunt singles and their go-ahead RBI came on a safety squeeze.

“Well we have to play small ball,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “We don’t have the pop that we’d like to have.”

Hellickson tossed seven innings of two-run baseball, allowing four hits and two unearned runs while striking out nine -- one shy of his career high -- against one walk to earn his third win. He provided the winning RBI in the fourth inning, too.

“He really did a good job,” said Jim Riggleman, who filled in for normal Reds manager Bryan Price, who served a one-game suspension Friday night. “As the game went on, it looked like he really got his changeup really working. We were swinging at it out of the zone and that’s the way the pitcher is supposed to work. He just held us down.”

Hellickson gave way to Hector Neris, who pitched a clean eighth inning. Jeanmar Gomez hit Joey Votto with a 1-2 pitch with one out in the ninth, but induced Brandon Phillips into a game-ending double play and earned his MLB-best 14th save.

Cincinnati, after going down in order with three strikeouts in the first inning, struck first in the top of the second inning. After Hellickson retired Phillips and Jay Bruce to start the inning, a double from Adam Duvall and a single by Tyler Holt put runners at the corners with two away.

Catcher Tucker Barnhart drove a ball down the left-field line and Phillies left fielder Tyler Goeddel ranged over. But the ball hit off Goeddel’s glove and then fell to the ground, allowing the Reds to plate two runs.

Goeddel would make up for his gaffe later.

With Carlos Ruiz and Tommy Joseph -- who was playing in his first major league game -- on base after being issued walks from Finnegan, Goeddel lined a two-run, one-out triple down the line and into the right-field corner.

“It was definitely a rollercoaster,” Goeddel said. “The play in the second inning is one I should make every time. ... It didn’t feel good out there, I’ll tell you that. I was lucky enough and got a chance to redeem myself.”

Hellickson, helping his own cause, executed a perfect safety squeeze on the first pitch he saw from Finnegan to score Goeddel from third to put the Phillies ahead, 3-2.

“I’ve been struggling getting them down here the last few games,” Hellickson said. “It was nice to get that first pitch down. ... Goeddel can run so I just had to get it down.”

Finnegan had worked around his wildness early on.

“The walks, they’re going to catch up to you when you have five in four innings, you’re probably going to give up some runs,” Riggleman said.

“He knows he can’t walk five in four innings and have success.”

Especially not against a team that’s become all-too-familiar with one-run wins. The Phillies are now 13-3 in one-run games. Eight of their last nine wins have been decided in such fashion.

“People have been doubting us since the first game of the year,” Hellickson said. “We’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing and hopefully win some games by more than one run. But it’s fun, winning by one run.”

Time will tell whether it’s sustainable.

