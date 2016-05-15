Suarez powers Reds past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- On Saturday night, Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez was thrown out at home against the Philadelphia Phillies, turning what would have been the game-tying run into the game-ending out.

A day later, he got a measure of revenge.

Suarez’s three-run home run capped a three-hit day and drove Philadelphia Phillies starter Adam Morgan from the game before the end of the fourth inning, and the Reds salvaged the final game of a three-game series with a 9-4 win.

The loss was Philadelphia’s first in the past seven home games.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re 10 games over .500 or 10 games under, it feels good to win, and the Phillies are as good as anybody in baseball right now,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “It’s nice to come in there and take the last game -- could be worse.”

Dan Straily (2-1) threw five shutout innings for the win, giving up six hits and three walks while striking out six. Afterward, both he and Price mentioned that he was pitching with a blood blister on his throwing hand.

“It was more frustrating than tough, because I just expect better of myself,” Straily said. “At the end of the day, I was able to get through five (innings).”

Cincinnati (15-22) initially got to Morgan in the second inning, when the first four Reds batters collected hits. Jay Bruce led off with a double and then scored on Adam Duvall’s two-base knock. Ivan De Jesus Jr. and Tucker Barnhart singled, and Duvall scored.

That made it 2-0, but it was a five-run fourth that blew things open.

The Reds loaded the bases with one out before Morgan walked Straily on four pitches. Two batters later, Suarez ended Morgan’s day by driving a full-count changeup to straightaway center, scoring Barnhart and Tyler Holt to extend the lead to 7-0.

Suarez’s home run was his seventh of the season, putting him more than halfway to his career high of 13 set last year in only 97 games. The 24-year-old went 3-for-5 with the three RBIs to raise his season average to .252.

Morgan (1-1) departed after 3 2/3 innings, having given up seven runs on eight hits and three walks, one of which was intentional. His ERA rose from 3.94 to 6.41.

His worst start out of four on the season came on the heels of his best, seven innings of one-run ball in a win over the Atlanta Braves on May 10.

“It wasn’t coming out of his hand real well,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “It was uncharacteristic of Morgan because he normally has outstanding command and he relies on that. And when he doesn’t have it, what happened today is likely to happen.”

The Phillies (22-16), despite being one of the major’s hottest teams after a slow start, fell to 4-15 when their pitching staff allows four or more runs in a game.

Philadelphia had opportunities, including two men on with one out in the second inning and a bases-loaded situation in the fourth, but wasn’t able to plate anybody until the sixth inning, when a two-RBI double by Maikel Franco gave the home team its first runs of the game.

“It was frustrating,” Mackanin said. “We just couldn’t capitalize with men in scoring position, men on base. It is what it is. We’ve been playing so well up to this point, and this was a hiccup.”

Cincinnati topped off its scoring in the ninth thanks to a pinch-hit, two-run single from Zack Cozart.

“It ended up we needed every bit of that,” Price said.

The Phillies added one more in the eighth on a single by Franco for his 22nd RBI of the season, and a final run in the ninth when Reds reliever Elvis Araujo walked David Lough with the bases loaded.

Tony Cingrani got the final two outs for his third save of the year.

NOTES: Since losing their first four games of the season, the Phillies had the second-best record in the majors (22-11, .667) from April 9 through Saturday, winning six of seven. Only the Chicago Cubs (24-7, .774) were better during that span. ... The Reds have not won a series since taking two of three against the Colorado Rockies from April 18-20, a stretch that has reached seven straight. They split four games with the Brewers and two with the Pirates earlier this month. ... After a 4-3 win on Saturday night, the Phillies are 14-3 (.824) in one-run games. Only one team in major league history, the 1883 Cleveland Blues (16-3, .842), had a better percentage in one-run games over the course of a season.