Adleman gem lifts Reds past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Tim Adleman wanted to go the distance in what was already the best start of his major league career. But he understood why he came out of the game.

Adleman, a Cincinnati Reds right-hander, was pulled after eight shutout innings as his team won its third game in four tries with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Adleman (3-2) allowed only four baserunners (one hit, two walks, one hit batter) in an effective 100-pitch outing. He did not get the chance at a complete game, however, because the Reds wanted to get Asher Wojciechowski some work so he would be ready to make a Tuesday start in Toronto.

"I wanted to stay in there pretty badly, but I understand the move," Adleman said. "Wojo needed some work, it had been awhile since he threw."

Wojciechowski, who had not pitched for the Reds since May 20, struggled in the ninth, allowing a pair of doubles. The Phillies got the tying run to the plate before Raisel Iglesias got out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam to earn a save and preserve the win for Adleman.

A second-year major leaguer, Adleman quieted the Phillies after struggling in his previous two starts. He allowed a total of nine earned runs in 5 2/3 innings during his last pair of outings, but Friday was a completely different story.

Adleman, who struck out four, retired 16 consecutive batters at one point, and the only hit he allowed was a first-inning single to Andres Blanco. The 29-year-old righty didn't allow a baserunner again until Blanco led off the seventh inning with a walk. Though he didn't get a chance at a complete game, it was the longest of Adleman's 21 starts in the majors.

Reds manager Bryan Price said it was the best he has seen Adleman pitch in a Reds uniform.

"It wasn't just because of the line score, it was command-based," Price said. "He was really good both sides of the plate. He had a nice sinking fastball, could straighten it out when he needed to. He had a really good changeup. He was that good changing speeds on two pitches."

Adleman said he did not throw a breaking ball to a Phillies position player until the eighth inning, getting outs with solid location of his fastball and changeup. Sixteen of the 24 outs Adleman recorded came on the ground -- including a pair of inning-ending double plays.

"I knew that the Phillies were a really aggressive team, and I knew that if I could get some quality strikes early, I could probably get some outs," he said. "Even if they got hits, if I could keep them to singles, the double play was always in order. I got a few of those tonight, and the defense was amazing behind me."

The Phillies recorded two of their three hits in the ninth inning as Odubel Herrera and Aaron Altherr both doubled. But their offense remained cold.

Philadelphia has lost 21 of its last 26 games, and the team's offense has been especially poor in the last week. In the Phillies' last six games, the team has scored a total of just nine runs.

"We need to step it up. We're better than this," said Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, who added the team held a meeting after the latest loss. "I know we're better than this. We've just got to start playing as aggressive as we can and take it to the other team. Be aggressive at the plate and pound the strike zone."

Aaron Nola pitched six innings for the Phillies, allowing five runs on six hits. Nola (2-2) sat down 10 batters in a row at one point, but Cincinnati got to him at the beginning and the end of his outing.

Outfielder Scott Schebler continued his power surge with a solo homer off Nola to give the Reds a 3-0 lead in the second inning. It was Schebler's 14th homer, and his fourth in six games. Adam Duvall added a solo homer of his own -- his 11th of the year -- off Nola in the first inning.

Jose Peraza extended his hitting streak to 12 games and gave the Reds a cushion with a two-run single in the sixth to make it 5-0.

"Nola pitched better than his line," Mackanin said. "The base hit in the hole did him in. He got hit early and came out of it."

NOTES: Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez missed Friday's game due to a groin injury. It was the first game Hernandez, batting .289, missed this season, missed and it was just the second time he was out of the starting lineup. ... Reds 2B Jose Peraza extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Peraza ended the game 1-for-4.