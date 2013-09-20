Preview: Reds at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play their biggest series since their last winning season in 1992 when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set. The ramifications are huge for both teams - the Pirates trail first-place St. Louis by one game in the National League Central but are only one game ahead of the Reds in the race for the top wild-card spot. “It’s going to be really exciting. I‘m juiced,” Reds third baseman Todd Frazier said.

Both teams will send their aces to the mound for the series opener, with Pittsburgh left-hander Francisco Liriano opposing Cincinnati’s Mat Latos. The Pirates avoided a disastrous four-game home sweep against San Diego with a 10-1 romp on Thursday while the Reds enjoyed a day off after completing a three-game sweep at the lowly Houston Astros. Pittsburgh has won seven of 13 in the season series, which concludes with a three-game set in Cincinnati next weekend.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mat Latos (14-6, 3.14 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (16-7, 2.92)

Latos is coming off a rare poor outing, getting knocked around for five runs on seven hits in a loss at Milwaukee. He will be making his third attempt at a career-high 15th win in his fifth start against Pittsburgh this season. Latos is 1-1 against the Pirates this year but has enjoyed great success against them throughout his career with a 5-1 record and 2.66 ERA in 10 career starts.

Liriano rebounded from an ugly outing at Milwaukee on Sept. 4 by giving up a combined three runs in his last two starts. The 29-year-old has already established a season high for wins but needs to find a way to solve the Reds, having lost all three starts to them this season even though he pitched well on two occasions. Liriano is 8-1 at home, with Cincinnati handing him the only loss (2-0) on June 1.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds RF Jay Bruce was 7-for-13 with 10 RBIs in the sweep of Houston and has multiple hits in four straight games.

2. Pirates 2B Neil Walker snapped out of a 2-for-36 funk with a four-hit day Thursday, including a two-run homer.

3. Reds CF Billy Hamilton had three hits and became the first player since 1920 to steal four bases in his first major-league start Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Pirates 2