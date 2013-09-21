FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Reds at Pirates
#US MLB
September 25, 2013 / 2:55 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Reds at Pirates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Late comeback wins have been a rarity for the Cincinnati Reds, who pulled off their biggest one of the season with Friday’s 6-5, 10-inning victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The dramatic triumph moved the Reds into a tie with the Pirates for the top National League wild-card spot entering the second contest of their three-game series Saturday in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati had been 2-54 when trailing after eight innings entering Friday’s matchup, although one of those wins came against the Pirates.

Pittsburgh must find a way to regroup after blowing a lead of at least three runs in the ninth inning for the first time since the 2009 season. ”Just tough tonight. Things happen in the game,“ Pirates left-hander Francisco Liriano said after Friday’s defeat. ”Have to put it behind and come here to play tomorrow.” The defeat was a double-whammy for the Pirates as first-place St. Louis won in extra innings Friday to open a two-game lead over Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in the NL Central.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (11-10, 3.40 ERA) vs. Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (8-11, 3.43)

Bailey was not at his best but still won his sixth consecutive decision last time out, giving up three runs in seven innings of a 7-3 victory over Milwaukee. Bailey is 6-0 in nine starts since his last loss on July 26 and has permitted only nine runs in his last six outings. He has faced the Pirates twice this season, going 0-1, but he is 8-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 career starts against them.

Burnett rebounded from a pair of rocky outings with a solid effort last time out, but he took the loss despite limiting San Diego to two runs over 6 2/3 innings. He has alternated wins and losses over his last six turns and hasn’t won put together two straight wins since April 27-May 3. Burnett is 4-4 with a 2.35 ERA at home, surrendering three earned runs or fewer in all 13 starts at PNC Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Burnett is 5-6 with a 4.03 ERA in 14 starts against Cincinnati.

2. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is 11-for-34 lifetime versus Bailey.

3. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips is 8-for-22 against Burnett.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Pirates 2

