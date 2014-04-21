Preview: Reds at Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates expected to contend for the National League Central title in 2014, but both are off to disappointing starts going into a four-game set starting Monday in Pittsburgh. The Pirates have lost eight of their last 10 after a 14-inning defeat against Milwaukee on Sunday. That brutal stretch includes dropping two of three last week to the Reds, who have needed to win four of their last five to offset a 3-8 start.The Pirates need to score some runs in support of Francisco Liriano, who has been hurt by a lack of run support as PIttsburgh has scored a total of four runs in his four starts. Liriano has dominated many of Cincinnati’s top hitters as Brandon Phillips (3-for-18), Joey Votto (3-for-16, six strikeouts) and Jay Bruce (1-for-14, seven strikeouts) have been overmatched against him. Cincinnati’s Mike Leake looks to continue his success against Pittsburgh - he has won his last four starts and his last five decisions against the Pirates.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (2-1, 2.95 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (0-3, 3.96)

Leake has gone at least 6 2/3 innings in all three of his outings this season and recorded quality starts while winning his last two. He racked up a season-high eight strikeouts last time out against the Pirates, allowing three runs on five hits over 6 2/3 frames in a 7-5 win. The 26-year-old is 6-3 with a 3.28 ERA in 16 starts against Pittsburgh but has had tough luck at PNC Park, where he’s 1-3 despite a 2.94 ERA in eight outings.

Liriano has lost his last three starts, but he hasn’t pitched that poorly. He turned in a quality start last time out, holding the Reds to three runs and six hits over seven innings, but the Pirates were blanked 4-0 in a three-hitter by Johnny Cueto. Liriano has lost four of his five outings against Cincinnati while posting a 3.73 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reigning National League MVP Andrew McCutchen, who went 0-for-6 Sunday to snap an eight-game hitting streak, is 10-for-43 with 10 strikeouts versus Leake.

2. Reds C Devin Mesoraco is riding a career-best nine-game hitting streak.

3. Pirates RP Mark Melancon has not allowed a home run in his last 73 innings, the longest active streak in the majors. Votto was the last player to take him deep on April 14, 2013 in Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Pirates 3