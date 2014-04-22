Preview: Reds at Pirates

Coming off a painful loss, the Cincinnati Reds are fortunate to hand the ball to Johnny Cueto on Tuesday -- especially because they’re facing the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cueto looks to shut down Pittsburgh’s powerful offense for the second time in less than a week as the visiting Reds aim for their fifth win in seven games. The season series is tied at two games apiece after the Pirates rallied late for a 6-5 win to open the four-game set Monday.

The Pirates used the long ball to their advantage Monday, getting a grand slam from newly-acquired first baseman Ike Davis and a solo shot from Andrew McCutchen to run their National League-best total to 26 home runs. The result was a much-needed win for the Pirates, who snapped a three-game skid and won for only the second time in seven games. The Reds have turned up their offense recently, averaging 5.7 runs in nine games since Joey Votto moved to the No. 2 spot in the lineup compared with 2.8 runs per contest in the previous 10 games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT Sports (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (1-2, 1.50 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (1-0, 1.71)

Cueto has gone at least seven innings in each of his four starts and has yet to allow more than two runs in an outing. He was utterly dominant against PIttsburgh last week, striking out 12 in a three-hitter -- his first shutout since 2011. The success against the Pirates is nothing new -- he’s 14-4 with a 2.22 ERA in 22 starts against them.

Volquez enjoyed his best season with the Reds in 2008 and has shown flashes early on of putting together a strong 2014 campaign. The 30-year-old began the year with a relief appearance but has been solid in three starts since, allowing two or fewer runs in each. Volquez has faced his former team only three times, going 1-0 with a 3.93 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds C Devin Mesoraco is riding a career-best 10-game hitting streak and his batting .541 in 10 contests after starting the season on the disabled list.

2. Pirates 2B Neil Walker, who delivered the game-winning hit Monday, is 6-for-31 with six strikeouts versus Cueto.

3. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce is 4-for-7 with a homer against Volquez but no one else on the team has more than two hits against the right-hander.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Pirates 2