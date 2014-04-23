Preview: Reds at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates should be relieved they won’t be facing right-hander Johnny Cueto when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in the third game of their four-game series. Cueto came within two outs Tuesday night of throwing his second straight shutout against the Pirates before Andrew McCutchen ended his 21-inning scoreless streak with a ninth-inning solo home run in the 4-1 victory by Cincinnati. McCutchen, the only player for Pittsburgh with multiple hits in Tuesday’s loss, may need to keep carrying the Pirates offensively, since they don’t have a regular hitting better than .300.

The Reds have won six of nine following a 3-7 start and they’ve been getting it done at the plate, averaging 6.1 runs in that span. Two of Cincinnati’s hottest hitters are both catchers, Devin Mesoraco and Brayan Pena, but since only one can play at a time the Cincinnati coaching staff has some tough decisions to make. Mesoraco currently has a 10-game hitting streak but Pena is 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last two starts behind the plate, both complete games by Cueto.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUPS: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (2-1, 0.86 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (0-2, 4.32)

After spending most of his career as a reliever, Simon has done all a team could ask for as a starter this season. Filling in for Mat Latos while he recovers from offseason knee surgery, Simon has allowed one earned run or less in all three starts while pitching deep into the game. Simon has made 14 relief appearances in his career against the Pirates and hasn’t allowed a home run in 21 1/3 innings, the most innings he has thrown against a major-league team without surrendering the long ball.

Morton, who has faced the Chicago Cubs twice and Milwaukee twice this season, hasn’t come close to matching his season-opening performance, when he threw six shutout innings in a 4-3 win against the Cubs. He has surrendered five earned runs in two of his last three starts. Morton owns five career wins against the Reds, more victories than he has against other major-league team, but has also taken six losses.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cueto nearly became the first Reds pitcher since Tom Seaver in 1977 to throw back-to-back shutouts.

2. Reds OF Billy Hamilton is the third major leaguer since 1900 to steal at least 20 bases in the first 30 games of his career.

3. Pirates 1B Pedro Alvarez is 3-for-20 against the Reds this season.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Pirates 3