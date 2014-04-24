Preview: Reds at Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds have shaken off their sluggish start to 2014 and aim for their seventh win in nine games when they wrap up a four-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. After dropping the series opener, the Reds have won the past two contests, including a 5-2 victory Wednesday. Cincinnati is trying for its second series win this season against the Pirates, who won the last four meetings a year ago — including the National League Wild Card game.

Cincinnati has gotten strong pitching in its two straight wins, as Alfredo Simon pitched effectively into the seventh to follow up Johnny Cueto’s gem on Tuesday, and they’ll turn to left-hander Tony Cingrani to try to continue the trend. The Pirates are expected to call up 25-year-old right-hander Brandon Cumpton to start in place of left-hander Wandy Rodriguez, who went on the disabled list Monday with right knee inflammation. Cincinnati is 4-2 on its 10-game road trip, which wraps up with three games in Atlanta this weekend.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Tony Cingrani (1-2, 3.22 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Brandon Cumpton (2013: 2-1, 2.05)

Cingrani’s control has been spotty in his first four outings of 2014, as he has issued 13 walks over 22 1/3 innings, but he has limited the damage and has not allowed more than three runs in any of his starts. The lack of command has kept Cingrani from pitching deep into games, with the exception of his seven-inning effort in his season debut. Cingrani will make his first start against the Pirates after three relief outings last year in which he allowed only one hit and one walk over 2 1/3 innings.

Cumpton was solid during a couple of brief stints in the majors last year and was off to a great start at Triple-A Indianapolis this spring. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in 19 innings over three starts in the minors this season and has allowed only 20 baserunners. Three of his six major-league outings have come against the Reds, and he is 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA over 13 innings in those meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds C Devin Mesoraco is riding a career-best 11-game hitting streak and has hit safely in every game he has played this season.

2. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is 12-for-23 against the Reds this season including 7-for-10 with three home runs in the current series.

3. Cincinnati stole six bases total in the last two games and boasts 24 on the season. The Reds had only 67 stolen bases all of last season.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Pirates 3