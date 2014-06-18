Preview: Reds at Pirates

Alfredo Simon joined the rotation at the beginning of the season as an injury replacement, but it is becoming clear he won’t be going back to the bullpen anytime soon. Simon looks to become the first National League pitcher to reach 10 wins on Wednesday when the Reds continue their three-game road set against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With Mat Latos unable to begin the season, first-year manager Bryan Price turned to Simon, who appeared only in relief in his first two seasons with the club.

Simon has thrived as a starter, tying the St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Zack Greinke for the NL lead in victories. He has been particularly stingy on the road (6-1, 2.44 ERA in seven turns), which is where he will square off against a Pirates team that has seen its bullpen falter repeatedly over the last four games. Even though Pittsburgh is 2-2 over that stretch, its relievers have posted a 9.95 ERA, giving up at least three runs in each contest.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (9-3, 2.95 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (4-5, 3.89)

Simon continued his breakout season in Thursday’s 4-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers, outdueling Greinke while collecting his third victory in as many turns. The former Baltimore Oriole allowed a run on seven hits and did not issue a walk for the second straight outing while matching a career high by logging eight innings. Simon permitted two runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Pittsburgh on April 23, improving to 2-3 with a 2.57 ERA in 15 career appearances (one start) against the Pirates.

Collecting his third win in four decisions, Volquez registered his finest outing in his first season with Pittsburgh, holding the Chicago Cubs to seven hits over seven frames in a 4-0 victory. The outing marked the second time in nine tries the 2008 All-Star, who pitched for Cincinnati from 2008-11, was able to last more than six innings. Volquez has faced his former team four times – going 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA – and took the loss in his most recent meeting against the Reds on April 22, yielding two runs over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh’s Gregory Polanco, who is 13-for-35 since he was recalled June 10, can become the first player in team history to record a hit in each of his first eight career games Wednesday.

2. Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton needs two more steals to become the first Reds rookie to record 30 since Chris Sabo (1988).

3. Andrew McCutchen failed to become the first Pirate since 1971 to post nine straight multi-hit games with a 1-for-4 effort Tuesday, but is batting .429 during a 12-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Pirates 3