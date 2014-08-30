Preview: Reds at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates hope to continue gaining ground in the National League Central when they host the Cincinnati Reds in the middle contest of their three-game set Saturday. Pittsburgh pulled within three games of division-leading Milwaukee with a 2-1 triumph in the series opener on Friday as Josh Harrison tied the game in the eighth inning with an RBI triple and scored the go-ahead run on a single by Jose Tabata. The Pirates moved within 1 1/2 games of St. Louis in the race for the NL’s second wild-card spot while posting their third straight win and sixth in eight contests.

Cincinnati had little success against former teammate Edinson Volquez, who carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Devin Mesoraco broke up the bid with a leadoff single and finished with two of the Reds’ four hits while also driving in their lone run. Cincinnati’s postseason hopes are dwindling, as the club is seven games behind St. Louis and trails Milwaukee by 8 1/2 for the division crown.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (13-8, 3.26 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Vance Worley (5-4, 3.14)

Simon halted his seven-start winless streak Sunday when he limited Atlanta to one run and five hits over seven innings. The 33-year-old Dominican pitched fairly well during his drought, allowing more than three earned runs only twice but suffering five losses along the way. Simon evened his lifetime record against the Pirates at 3-3 when he yielded three runs and five hits over 6 1/3 frames at Pittsburgh on June 18.

Worley looks to snap a losing streak that reached three starts Sunday at Milwaukee, where he surrendered four runs and 12 hits in 6 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old hasn’t emerged victorious since Aug. 8, when he held San Diego to a run and five hits in seven frames. Worley remained at 1-1 lifetime versus the Reds on July 13 as he gave up two runs on four hits over two innings in his only relief appearance of the season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton has 53 stolen bases this season, one shy of the franchise rookie record set in 1909 by Bob Bescher.

2. Pittsburgh 3B Pedro Alvarez (foot) and OF Travis Snider (hamstring) missed Friday’s series opener.

3. The Reds have suffered a major league-high 32 one-run losses.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Pirates 3