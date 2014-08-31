Preview: Reds at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to stay hot and keep the pressure on in the National League wild-card race when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series. Behind some exceptional pitching, the Pirates have taken the first two games of the series to pull within a game of St. Louis for the NL’s second wild card. They have held the Reds to a total of seven hits while recording a pair of one-run wins.

Pittsburgh is 20-10 at home overall in one-run games, courtesy of a bullpen that continues to shine. Pirates relievers have thrown 8 2/3 scoreless innings during their current four-game winning streak, with closer Mark Melancon recording a save in each victory. The first two games of the series have also served to further dampen the dwindling hopes of the Reds, who are now 7 1/2 games out of the final wild-card spot.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (15-8, 2.26 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (3-10, 3.98)

With just one inning of work Sunday, Cueto will become the first National League pitcher with 200 innings on the season. However, he has lasted only 11 1/3 total frames in losing his last two starts after throwing at least seven innings in each outing during a five-start winning streak. The 28-year-old is 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA in his last eight starts against Pittsburgh, which includes two straight complete-game three-hitters in April.

Liriano is winless in five starts during August despite posting four quality starts and blanking St. Louis for six innings in a no-decision on Monday. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of eight appearances since giving up three runs while walking six in four frames at Cincinnati on July 13. Liriano, who has opposed Cueto two times already this year, is 0-5 with a 4.25 ERA in seven career starts versus the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates OF Starling Marte is 0-for-14 with four strikeouts against Cueto.

2. Cincinnati is 19-33 in one-run games.

3. Pittsburgh 3B Josh Harrison is 8-for-20 with four extra-base hits during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Pirates 2