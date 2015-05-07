Preview: Reds at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ offensive struggles are becoming cause for concern in the Steel City. The Pirates hope to find their bats and salvage the finale of a three-game series with the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

The Reds have claimed the first two games of the series by a combined score of 10-1 and have outscored the Pirates 23-9 while sweeping five meetings this season. Cincinnati, which has won six of its last nine, is trying to finish its first three-game sweep at PNC Park since May 2010. Pittsburgh has dropped five straight and seven of its last eight, and the Pirates have scored two or fewer runs in all seven of those defeats. That’s a familiar refrain for Thursday’s starter, as the Pirates have yet to score more than two runs in a game veteran right-hander A.J. Burnett has pitched this season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (2-2, 2.03 ERA) vs. Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (0-1, 1.45)

DeSclafani got off to a great start but has come back to reality somewhat in his last two outings, both losses. His defense let him down April 26 against the Chicago Cubs, as he gave up five runs -- only one earned -- but he issued five walks en route to four runs over five innings in a loss at Atlanta on Friday. The 25-year-old faced the Pirates for the first time in his season debut, allowing two runs over six innings in a no-decision.

Burnett has been terrific in five starts this season but remains winless thanks to pitiful run support. The 38-year-old has not allowed more than two runs in any outing and has posted four straight quality starts, including six shutout innings Friday at St. Louis. Burnett is 7-6 with a 3.69 ERA in 17 career starts against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Burnett needs three strikeouts to become the 27th right-hander in MLB history to record 2,400.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto, who was ejected from Wednesday’s game for arguing balls and strikes, is 8-for-23 with a homer versus Burnett.

3. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart has missed the first two games of the series with finger and wrist injuries, but manager Bryan Price told reporters he hopes to have Cozart back in the lineup Thursday.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Pirates 2