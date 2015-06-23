Preview: Reds at Pirates

After mustering little offensively in their last series, the Pittsburgh Pirates face an uphill climb against Johnny Cueto and the visiting Cincinnati Reds when the National League Central rivals begin a three-game set at PNC Park on Tuesday. Cueto owns a scintillating 18-4 mark with a 2.13 ERA in 28 career meetings with the Pirates, who were no-hit by Max Scherzer on Saturday as part of a three-game sweep at the hands of Washington.

“Toss it! Kick it to the curb!” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said of his team’s lost weekend in the nation’s capital. A return home could be just what the doctor ordered for the Pirates, who have won 14 of their last 18 at PNC Park. Red-hot Todd Frazier has pummeled Pittsburgh with four homers this season and is 8-for-18 with two blasts in his career versus Tuesday starter Jeff Locke. The 29-year-old Frazier, who is a blistering 24-for-64 with 16 RBIs in his last 15 games, belted a two-run homer on Sunday as Cincinnati won for the fourth time in five outings with a 5-2 triumph over Miami.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.98 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (4-3, 4.74)

Cueto struggled in his last start on Wednesday before Mother Nature intervened, ending his night ahead of a rally by Cincinnati allowed him to walk away with a no-decision. The 29-year-old Dominican looks to get healthy versus Pittsburgh, against which he settled for a no-decision on Opening Day despite scattering four hits and striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings. Cueto, who has won his last seven decisions versus the Pirates, owns an 0.98 WHIP versus the club while limiting it to a .201 batting average.

Locke recorded his first win in three weeks after permitting two runs on three hits over six innings in a 3-2 triumph over the Chicago White Sox last Wednesday. The 27-year-old struck out a season-high eight in the outing and looks to rebound versus the Reds, against whom he fell to 2-2 in his career following a tough outing on May 5. Locke, who last defeated Cincinnati on July 21, 2013, surrendered two homers and four runs total in seven innings in the eventual 7-1 setback.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce is 10-for-20 with two homers during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Pittsburgh 3B Josh Harrison is 22-for-55 in his last 13 contests.

3. Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman has recorded 15 saves in 16 opportunities this season.

PREDICTION: Reds 2, Pirates 1