Preview: Reds at Pirates

Even though their road trip was cut short by inclement weather in Colorado, where they have won eight in a row, the Pittsburgh Pirates return home on a high note as they prepare to open a three-game series versus the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. The Pirates have won four in a row and six of seven after taking three games against the Rockies.

Pittsburgh’s offense came alive on the road, scoring 36 runs during the winning streak and putting up at least six runs in each of the past six victories. ”We are just trying to continually add to and leverage innings by getting guys on base,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle told reporters after Wednesday’s 12-inning marathon. The Reds are trending in the opposite direction as their National League Central rivals, dropped four straight and six of seven after getting swept by the New York Mets. The pitching has been a disaster during the 1-6 slide, allowing a total of 52 runs.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Dan Straily (0-0, 3.50 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Juan Nicasio (2-2, 4.50)

After making his first three appearances out of the bullpen, Straily turned in a solid start by going five innings and limiting Colorado to one run on two hits while not factoring in the decision. The 27-year-old Straily regressed a bit in his next outing, giving up three runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in another no-decision. He was impressive against Pittsburgh on April 10, tossing three scoreless innings in relief.

Nicasio is trying to find success again as a starter after pitching out of the bullpen for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. The 29-year-old Dominican, who was scheduled to face his former team Thursday, has alternated wins and losses in his four starts for Pittsburgh after giving up two runs on three hits and four walks over five innings of a 7-1 setback at Arizona. Control has been a problem for Nicasio, who has walked 11 in 14 innings over his last three runs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen went 5-for-10 in the final two games in Colorado, including a three-homer eruption on Tuesday.

2. Cincinnati won two of three versus Pittsburgh earlier this month but is 4-12 since that series.

3. 2. Pirates RF Gregory Polanco is 12-for-31 with six RBIs and eight runs scored during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Reds 3