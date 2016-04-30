Preview: Reds at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates are on a roll and hoping to get more consistent performances from their starting pitchers, especially with a three-game set looming against the National League Central Division-leading Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh left-hander Francisco Liriano hopes to follow the lead of Juan Nicasio on Saturday when he makes his second home start of the season in the second of a three-game series versus the Cincinnati Reds.

The Pirates ran their winning streak to five games as Nicasio tossed seven scoreless innings in a 4-1 victory in the series opener. Liriano’s lone start at PNC Park was a dominant 10-strikeout performance on Opening Day, but he has labored in three consecutive road outings. The skidding Reds have dropped five in a row and have allowed 56 runs during their 1-7 slide. They will send Alfredo Simon, owner of an unsightly ERA of 16.39, to the mound to oppose Liriano.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio, (Cincinnati) ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (0-2, 16.39 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (1-1, 4.64)

Simon won his first four starts in 2015 but he has been a shell of that pitcher since a decent season debut, getting pounded early and often in his last three appearances (two starts). He was pummeled by the Cubs for the time in a 12-day span, giving up a pair of homers and eight runs on 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings. Simon did have success against the Pirates on April 8, striking out seven and yielding two runs (one earned) over five innings.

A lack of control and the inability to keep the ball in the park continues to plague Liriano, who served up a pair of homers and was charged with four runs over six innings in a no-decision at Arizona last time out. Liriano has made three straight road starts and been touched for five homers and 12 walks in 15 1/3 innings during that span. He has one win in 13 career starts against Cincinnati, was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in three starts versus the Reds in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 2B Josh Harrison belted a two-run homer Friday, his first in 380 at-bats.

2. Cincinnati has scored a total of nine runs during the five-game skid.

3. Pirates C Jordy Mercer is 11-for-27 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Reds 4