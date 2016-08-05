Preview: Reds at Pirates

Struggling Andrew McCutchen is expected to return to the lineup when the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. McCutchen was benched for the entire three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves as the Pirates lost two of three to drop back to .500 on the season.

Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle made the decision to sit McCutchen after the 2013 National League MVP went 1-for-12 in a three-game set at Milwaukee last weekend. The Pirates are in the midst of a 12-game stretch against four opponents who are at least 10 games below .500, but they lost five of six to the Brewers and majors-worst Braves. It is the beginning of a nine-game road trip for last-place Cincinnati, which has won six consecutive series since the All-Star break. "This is the time when some teams might phone it in," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "This group hasn't."

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (6-0, 2.93 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (2-2, 3.52)

Although he kept his unbeaten string intact, DeSclafani's four-start winning streak came to an end last time out at San Diego when he wound up with a no-decision despite permitting one run on four hits over six innings. It marked the seventh time in his last eight starts that DeSclafani has permitted three runs or fewer. The 26-year-old made four starts versus the Pirates last season, posting a 1-1 record and 2.59 ERA.

Taillon recorded his fourth consecutive quality start but suffered a tough-luck loss at Milwaukee, giving up a pair of runs and six hits over six innings. The former No. 2 overall draft pick is still seeking his first career victory at home, logging four no-decisions in as many starts at PNC Park. Taillon has notched 37 strikeouts while walking only five batters in 46 innings and hasn't yielded a free pass in his last four turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds SS Zack Cozart (bruised finger) has sat out the past three games.

2. McCutchen is 6-for-30 in eight games versus Cincinnati this season.

3. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips is 5-for-8 with three RBIs and four runs scored in his past two games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Reds 2