Preview: Reds at Pirates

Ivan Nova will make his first start in the National League when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game set. In danger of falling below .500, the Pirates conjured up some late-inning magic when Sean Rodriguez belted a walk-off homer to lead off the ninth in the series-opening 3-2 victory.

Returning home after stumbling through a 1-5 road trip, Pittsburgh needed the jolt supplied by Rodriguez after new closer Tony Watson blew the save opportunity. Nova was acquired from the New York Yankees in the frenzied final minutes before the trade deadline that also saw the Pirates ship out left-handers Francisco Liriano and Jon Niese. Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips is 7-for-11 with four RBIs and four runs scored in his last three games. Cincinnati, which has won all six series since the All-Star break, will be looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since dropping three in a row from July 8-10.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (1-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Iván Nova (7-6, 4.90)

Sidelined for more than 14 months following Tommy John surgery, Bailey made a victorious return to the mound by limiting San Diego to two runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. "He was really crisp," Reds manager Bryan Price said of Bailey after the game. "I couldn't be happier after his first start." Bailey is 8-5 with a 3.28 ERA versus the Pirates, but slumping Andrew McCutchen is 13-for-43 with 11 walks against him.

Nova lasted only 4 1/3 innings in his final start with the Yankees, giving up five runs on six hits, including a pair of home runs. The 29-year-old Nova continues to struggle with the long ball, surrendering at least one home run in 14 of his last 15 appearances while pitching beyond six innings only three times in that span. Nova has split a pair of decisions versus the Reds, giving up six runs over 14 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. McCutchen returned to the lineup after a three-game benching and was hitless in two at-bats to fall to 1-for-14 in his last four games.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto, who has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games overall, is a .315 hitter in 67 contests at PNC Park.

3. Pirates RF Gregory Polanco was not in the starting lineup Friday due to left shoulder discomfort, but he drew a pinch-hit walk.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Pirates 3