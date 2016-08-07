Preview: Reds at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates will go for their first series sweep in more than a month when they close out a three-game set against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon. Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole, who has allowed one earned run in each of his last three starts, looks to earn his first win against Cincinnati.

Cole has come up empty in all seven career starts against the Reds, who had their streak of six consecutive series wins since the All-Star break snapped. Pittsburgh left fielder Starling Marte has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games for Pittsburgh, which is two games behind Miami and St. Louis for the second wild card. Cincinnati second baseman Brandon Phillips ended career-worst streaks of 72 games and 286 at-bats without a homer by going deep twice Saturday. It continued a torrid stretch for Phillips, who is 9-for-15 with two homers, two doubles, six RBIs and six runs scored in the last four games.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Dan Straily (6-6, 3.80 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (7-6, 2.73)

Although Straily did not factor in the decision versus St. Louis on Tuesday, he extended his streak of quality starts to six by permitting two runs and five hits over six innings. The 27-year-old was 2-0 over his previous three turns, allowing a combined three runs and 11 hits over 20 2/3 innings. Straily is 0-1 in three appearances (two starts) against the Pirates this season, giving up four earned runs over 15 innings.

After going winless over a span of six starts, Cole has been victorious in his last two trips to the mound. The former No. 1 overall draft pick allowed one earned run over five innings at Atlanta last time out and tossed a complete-game three-hitter in a win over Seattle in his previous turn. Phillips is 6-for-16 against Cole, who fell to 0-5 lifetime against the Reds with 4 2/3 innings of three-run ball in his season debut.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 3B David Freese was hit by a pitch Saturday and later exited the game with left elbow discomfort.

2. Reds SS Zack Cozart is riding a 14-game hitting streak.

3. The Pirates traded RHP Arquimedes Caminero to Seattle on Saturday and shifted LHP Jeff Locke to the bullpen.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Reds 2