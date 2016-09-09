Preview: Reds at Pirates

Even though the Pittsburgh Pirates started a stretch of 15 straight games against teams with losing records, 11 are on the road, leaving little margin for error in their four-game set against the skidding Cincinnati Reds. Pittsburgh goes for its third straight victory and second in a row over the visiting Reds on Friday.

Jung Ho Kang snapped the Pirates' eight-game skid with a tiebreaking home run on Wednesday and provided the spark again the following night with an early two-run double in a 4-1 victory. Kang is 7-for-13 with three homers, seven RBIs and five runs scored in four games since returning from a stint on the disabled list. Manager Clint Hurdle's 500th career win pulled Pittsburgh within four games of the New York Mets for the second wild card in the National League. The Reds have dropped five straight games and nine of 11, failing to score more than three runs in each of the losses.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Tim Adleman (2-3, 4.02 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Steven Brault (0-2, 3.32)

As he prepares to make his ninth career start, Adleman must overcome an alarming propensity to give up the long ball after surrendering seven homers over his last three turns. He matched his season high with eight strikeouts last time out versus St. Louis but took the loss after giving up three runs over five innings. Adleman settled for a no-decision versus Pittsburgh in his major-league debut after yielding two runs in six frames.

Still seeking his first major-league victory, Brault is coming off the best outing of his brief career, giving up one run and four hits over five innings in a loss to Milwaukee. It was his first home start and marked the third time in his four turns that the 24-year-old Brault has failed to pitch beyond five frames. He has issued 10 walks in 19 innings, although eight have come with the bases empty.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 2B Josh Harrison has hit safely in eight straight games.

2. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips was hitless in four at-bats Thursday after going 7-for-11 in a three-game set at Pittsburgh last month.

3. Pirates RF Starling Marte (back spasms) was out of the lineup for the third straight game.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Reds 3