The Cincinnati Reds attempt to complete a sweep when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday for the finale of their three-game series. Cincinnati had its way with Pittsburgh over the first two contests, outscoring the Pirates 13-3 after registering a 6-2 victory on Tuesday.

Adam Duvall continued his strong start to the season, going 2-for-3 with a home run - his third of the year. The 28-year-old slugger is 6-for-11 with two blasts and five RBIs over his last three games and has hit safely in six of his first eight contests. Pittsburgh managed only six hits on Tuesday after recording only four in the series opener, with all 10 being singles. The Pirates are 3-2 on a six-game homestand which began with a three-game sweep of Atlanta that featured a pair of one-run victories.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Amir Garrett (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Ivan Nova (1-0, 0.00)

After a spring during which he had some in the organization shaking their heads, Garrett was turning heads in his major-league debut. The 24-year-old Californian allowed just two hits and two walks while recording four strikeouts over six innings in a victory at St. Louis on Friday. Garrett went 3-1 over six starts during the exhibition season but posted a 4.22 ERA as he surrendered 15 runs - 10 earned - and 25 hits in 21 1/3 frames.

Nova also was dominant in his first start of the campaign, recording the win against Atlanta on Friday after giving up an unearned run and six hits in six innings. The outing followed a strong spring for the 30-year-old Dominican, who went 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in four exhibition starts. Nova owns a 3-2 record with one complete game and a 3.82 ERA in five career turns versus Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds have gone deep in each of their first eight games of the season, belting a total of 13 home runs.

2. Reds RHP Rookie Davis worked only four innings Tuesday as he suffered a bruised right forearm when he was hit by a pitch while attempting to bunt in the top of the fifth.

3. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart has missed two straight games and remains day-to-day with a sore left wrist.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Reds 2