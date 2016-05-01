Pirates 5, Reds 1

PITTSBURGH -- Francisco Liriano won for the first time since Opening Day and John Jaso led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run as the Pittsburgh Pirates won their sixth straight Saturday night, defeating Cincinnati 5-1 to send the Reds to their sixth loss in a row.

Liriano (2-1) allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings for his first win since April 3 when he pitched six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. The left-hander also held the Reds to five hits and struck out six while not walking a batter after allowing 17 bases on balls in his first four starts.

Jaso hit the first pitch of the game from Alfredo Simon (0-3) out to right-center field for his first home run of the season. It was also his fifth career homer leading off the first.

Simon lowered his ERA to 13.50 from 16.39 by allowing three runs and six-plus innings. He walked four and struck out four.

Francisco Cervelli’s RBI single in the fifth for the Pirates (15-9) snapped a 1-1 tie and chased Simon. Josh Harrison added a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Cervelli and David Freese each had two hits of the Pirates’ 10 hits.

Sean Rodriguez hit a two-run homer, his fourth, in the eighth to make it 5-1 after entering the game in the top of the inning at first base as a defensive replacement for Jaso.

Mark Melancon got the last out for his seventh save, striking out Zack Cozart with runners on first and second.

Billy Hamilton had three hits for the Reds (9-15) and scored their only run in the fifth, tying it at 1 when he came around from first base on Cozart’s double.

Cincinnati has scored just 10 runs during its losing streak.

The Pirates’ Jordy Mercer extended his hitting streak to seven games.

The Pirates pulled in front 3-1 with a two-run fifth. Cervelli’s RBI single knocked Simon from the game and Josh Harrison hit a sacrifice fly two batters later.

Cozart’s run-scoring double in the top of the fifth had drawn the Reds into a 1-1 tie.

NOTES: Reds RHP Raisel Iglesias (1-1, 3.49) might be scratched from his scheduled start Sunday in the finale of the three-game series after feeling discomfort in his right shoulder Friday during a throwing session. RHP Tim Adleman is expected to be called up from Triple-A Louisville and start if Iglesias is unable to pitch for what would be his major league debut. ... Reds C Devin Mesoraco (sore left shoulder) was out of the lineup for a second straight game but could return Sunday. ... Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani (strained oblique) will be examined by the team’s medical staff after feeling stiffness late in his rehab start Friday night when he pitched five shutout innings for low Single-A Dayton. ... Pirates RHP Jared Hughes (strained left lat) was activated from the 15-day disabled list after being injured in spring training while RHP Rob Scahill was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. ... Pirates LHP Jeff Locke (1-2, 5.03) is scheduled to start Sunday.