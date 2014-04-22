Walker’s walk-off single gives Pirates win over Reds

PITTSBURGH -- Neil Walker was the hero Monday night, but the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman couldn’t stop gushing about his new teammate.

Walker’s RBI single --- his third hit of the game --- with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning rallied the Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Walker’s hit scored catcher Russell Martin, who drew a one-out walk off reliever J.J. Hoover (1-2). Center fielder Andrew McCutchen also walked before third baseman Pedro Alvarez popped out.

Walker then dropped a bloop into short right field and Martin scored when right fielder Jay Bruce’s throw skipped past catcher Devin Mesoraco. It was Walker’s second career walk-off hit as his 10th-inning home run in the March 31 opener beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0.

“It wasn’t the hardest hit ball of my career but it makes up for all the balls I’ve hit hard over the years that get caught,” Walker said. “It just feels good to get a win, especially after you lose a tough one in 14 innings (on Sunday to the Milwaukee Brewers).”

Conversely, it was a tough loss for Hoover to take, especially pitching in his hometown.

“It’s totally on me,” he said. “I hung a curveball on 1-2 count to Walker when I was trying to bury it in the dirt and I left it up a little bit where he could handle it. And you can’t walk guys and expect to have good results.”

McCutchen tied the score at 5-5 with a leadoff home run, his second homer of the season, in the bottom of the eighth off left-handed reliever Manny Parra. That came after the Reds went ahead with two runs in the top of the inning as Bruce doubled in a run and Mesoraco had an RBI single.

McCutchen and Walker each had three hits for the Pirates and first baseman Ike Davis hit a grand slam, his first home run in a Pittsburgh uniform.

“We knew that’s what Ike was capable of doing when we traded for him,” Walker said. “As a left-handed hitter in this ballpark, I can envision him hitting more balls over that Clemente Wall in right field. This is just the start.”

The Reds got three hits each from Mesoraco, second baseman Brandon Phillips and third baseman Todd Frazier. Mesoraco has a hit in all 10 games this season and is batting .541.

Center fielder Billy Hamilton’s sacrifice fly in the seventh drew the Reds within 4-3.

Jared Hughes (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day.

Pittsburgh starter Francisco Liriano gave up five runs, four earned, in seven innings. Cincinnati starter Mike Leake allowed four runs -- all on Davis’ slam -- in seven innings.

Davis’ fourth-inning grand slam put his new team ahead 4-2. Davis was acquired from the New York Mets last Friday in a trade.

The Pirates loaded the bases with no outs against Leake as McCutchen singled, Alvarez doubled and Walker was hit by a pitch. Davis then hit a blast into the right-field stands for his second homer of the season.

Davis said he was just trying to keep the rally going.

“I wanted something up because I know Mike has a good changeup and sinker so I didn’t want to ground into a double play,” Davis said, who was college teammates with Leake at Arizona State. “I was just looking for something I could hit into the outfield, either get a sac fly, base hit or, hopefully if I hit it good enough, a homer. I was just trying to get the ball in the air.”

It was Davis’ third career grand slam and second this year. The other one also came against the Reds on April 5, a walk-off shot against Hoover.

“I broke his bat, you can’t do much better than that, and he still hit it out,” Leake said.

NOTES: Pirates LHP Wandy Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right knee tendinitis and RHP Jared Hughes was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. ... Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman is tentatively scheduled to throw batting practice on Wednesday, the first time he will face hitters since suffering facial fractures on March 19, when he was hit by a line drive during a spring training game. The closer had a 45-pitch bullpen session on Sunday. ... Cincinnati RHP Johnny Cueto (1-2, 1.50 ERA) faces Pittsburgh RHP Edinson Volquez (1-0, 1.71) on Tuesday night.