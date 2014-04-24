Surprising Simon stymies Pirates in Reds win

PITTSBURGH -- Cincinnati Reds right-hander Alfredo Simon has been one of the baseball’s biggest surprises during the first month of the season.

Simon continued to shine as a substitute starter, pitching into the seventh inning despite erratic control as the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Simon (3-1) worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs, four hits and five walks while striking out four. Simon pitched at least all six innings in all four starts this season as a rotation replacement for injured Mat Latos after pitching exclusively in relief the previous two years.

However, one person who is not surprised about how well he has pitched as a starter is Simon, who has a 1.30 ERA.

“I knew I could do this,” he said. “I have good stuff and I know the hitters in the league. I just try to go out and do my best every five days and right now I‘m feeling very comfortable.”

Reds manager Bryan Price feels comfortable running Simon out to the mound every fifth day.

“He’s been terrific,” Price said. “He’s been an extremely versatile pitcher for us the last two-plus seasons. He’s always been a talented guy but he’s really found himself and made himself into a very good-looking starting pitcher.”

Right fielder Jay Bruce had two hits and knocked in the final run of the decisive three-run fifth inning against Pirates starter Charlie Morton (0-3) as the Reds went ahead 4-2. Center fielder Billy Hamilton also had two hits for Cincinnati, which won seven of 10 games since a 3-7 start.

Closer Jonathan Broxton pitched a scoreless ninth, despite allowing two hits, for his third save.

Morton also had control issues, walking five in six innings while giving up four runs -- three earned -- and four hits with four strikeouts.

“I was yanking my fastball all night,” he said. “There were times were I was trying to go inside on left-handed hitters and missing in the right-handed batter’s box. I was literally missing by three feet on some of my pitches.”

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen had two hits and homered for the third consecutive night against the Reds but could not keep the Pirates from losing for the 10th time in 13 games.

The Reds used their speed to go ahead 4-2 with a three-run fifth inning that included two stolen bases and a throwing error by catcher Chris Stewart. Center fielder Billy Hamilton singled in the first run, the second run scored on Stewart’s error as he tried to throw out Hamilton trying to steal second and then Hamilton scored the final run on Bruce’s fielder‘s-choice grounder.

The Reds also used their speed to score their first run in the second inning when left fielder Roger Bernandina drew a leadoff walk from Morton, stole second, continued to third on a Stewart throwing error and scored on shortstop Ramon Santiago’s groundout.

“We took advantage of what we could because this is team that might not give you a lot most nights,” Bruce said. “We tried to put some pressure on the defense.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh C Russell Martin was a late scratch because of what the Pirates said was “manager’s discretion.” ... Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman threw early batting practice, the first time he had faced hitters since suffering fractures of his eye and nose along with a mild concussion March 19 when he was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City’s Salvador Perez in spring training. Chapman pitched from behind a protective screen and the next step is for him to throw batting practice without the screen sometime this weekend when the Reds visit Atlanta. ... Cincinnati INF/OF Skip Schumaker will report to the Reds’ extended spring training camp on Friday in Goodyear, Ariz., as he continues to rehab from the dislocated left shoulder he suffered March 21 while diving for a ball in the outfield during a spring training game. ... Pittsburgh 1B Travis Ishikawa cleared waivers and elected free agency after declining an outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis. He was designated for assignment last Friday. ... The Pirates will recall RHP Brandon Cumpton from Indianapolis to start Thursday against LHP Tony Cingrani (1-2, 3.22 ERA) in the finale of the four-game series.